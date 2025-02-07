The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

When Valentine’s Day comes around each year, many resort to the classics: a bouquet of red roses, a heart-shaped box of chocolates, or a drug store teddy bear holding a heart purchased from a drug store on Feb. 13. And I get it — it’s a day that sneaks up on many. But for all of those who claim gift-giving (or receiving) as their love language, Feb. 14 is the day to shower those you love the most with thoughtful gifts and romantic gestures. Some gifts may be the product of months of planning (especially if you’re waiting for that one perfect item to restock), while others pop up in a store window one sunny afternoon, and you know you can’t pass it up.

But for some people, the key to a great Valentine’s Day gift is all about creativity, and that’s where the five senses come in. At some point in time, one intrepid gift-giver decided to use the human senses — sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste — to give the gift of a full-on sensory experience. And you can do the same.

By focusing on each of the senses, there are plenty of gifts that offer a different experience for every lucky recipient. Bonus points if you find a cute basket to put everything in.

Here are some ideas in each category to get you started.

Sight

A cute pair of blue light glasses would be the perfect gift for those among us who say they can’t fall asleep but spend hours in bed doomscrolling. (We’re all guilty of that, right?) Or, for those who actually can fall asleep, the absolute greatest feeling is a weighted eye mask. No sleep has ever been as sound.

Amazon Blue LIght Glasses – Set of 3 $9.99 See on Amazon

Sound

You know what would really make someone’s Valentine’s Day? Paying for their Spotify Premium (with a Spotify gift card). That would make their year! If your beloved isn’t that big a fan of music, try some Loop earbuds, which include noise cancellation, focus mode, and ear protection for concerts.

Amazon Spotify Gift Card Any amount See on Amazon

Loop Loop Switch 2 Earbuds $59.95 See on Loop

Smell

To keep their apartment smelling fresh, no matter what room they’re in, an oil diffuser is hard to beat. If they’ve already beat you to the punch and have a diffuser, you can try a wax melter, a nifty little contraption that combines the best parts of a candle while also being completely unique.

Amazon Essential Oil Diffuser $24.99 See on Amazon

Wax Melter $11.69 See on Amazon

Touch

Given the cold weather spreading across the United States, a cozy blanket is the remedy anyone who just needs to be cozy. To complete the perfect nest, add one of the new Valentine’s Day-themed Jellycat stuffed animals.

Taste

It’s about time your significant other finally got to try that viral Dubai chocolate, right? Or, for a present that lasts longer than a matter of seconds, cooking classes are an awesome option that can be both educational and incredibly romantic.