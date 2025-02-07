Prepare to huddle up, because it’s almost kickoff time. Except, unlike the pro football players who are taking the field, when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square up for the 2025 Super Bowl, the only thing you have to worry about is how you’re going to feed yourself and your squad.Thankfully, food chains are lining up to tackle the competition to provide fans with the best deals around. After all, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to save on some cash while gobbling up on their favorite football foods?

While the players are roughing it out in the field, you’ll be lounging in your living room, armed with coupons, delivery apps, and hopefully enough napkins to handle it all. From spicy buffalo boneless wings to a dozen glazed doughnuts that will taste just as sweet as victory, these Super Bowl 2025 food deals — which will score you freebies and discounts both during and after the big game — will win major points, because everyone knows a winning lineup of snacks is the real MVP.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering 20 free boneless wings online and through its mobile app with code SBWINGS25 at checkout on Feb. 9. Don’t want to leave your house? Don’t worry! You can get this deal in a delivery order (as long as your cart hits $40).

Papa John’s

You can’t go wrong with a game day favorite like pizza, which is why Papa John’s has you covered. Grab the brand’s game day bundle and get two or more large two-topping pizzas for $9.99 each. Also feast on Papa John’s delicious game day deal of a one-topping XL New York-style pizza for only $11.99 on Feb. 9.

Chipotle

For every “extra” moment in the game (like when the offense scores a two-point conversion, or any other occurrence Chipotle deems extra) the brand will post text-to-claim codes on its X and Instagram accounts. When you see a code, text it to 888-222, and be one of 50,000 entrees to win a free entrée. Also, on Monday, Feb. 10 Chipotle is offering free guac and queso blanco for Chipotle Rewards members to help combat your post-game blues.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get six free boneless wings from B-Dubbs if the game goes into overtime. Just be sure you have a Blazin’ Rewards account to be eligible for the deal. Customers are able to redeem this deal until Monday, Feb. 24.

Popeye’s

Popeyes is offering customers a BOGO chicken sandwich deal when you order through the UberEats app on Feb. 9.

7-Eleven

Use 7-Eleven’s 7NOW Delivery App on Feb. 8 for $20 off of $30 with the promo code BIGGAME, and make the next day even better by getting a yummy BOGO large pizza deal on Feb. 9.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl Jr. teamed up with Alix Earle to promote its “Hangover Burger,” which launches the day after the Super Bowl. Download the app to sign up for MyRewards, then redeem one free burger on Feb. 10.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Score big with Auntie Anne’s football bucket deal, in which you can mix two of your favorite bite-size pretzels — choosing from Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Pepperoni, or Mini Dogs — in one goal post-inspired bucket. Order in the Auntie Anne’s Pretzels app or online on Feb. 9 for a $0 delivery fee.

Starbucks

Win or lose, on Monday, Feb. 10, Starbucks can help solve your post-game blues. If you’re a Rewards member, stop by your local Starbucks for a free tall (12 oz.) hot or iced brewed coffee. Not a member? No worries — just create a free Starbucks Rewards account.

Cracker Barrel

Take yourself down to Cracker Barrel to score on some large party platters to-go to serve your large party. From Feb. 7 to 9, you’re able to get 15% off of Cracker Barrel’s Family Meal Baskets and Party Platters ranging in price from $32.99 to $115.99.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is bringing back its iconic “Name of the Day” buy one, get one free sub deal. From now until Feb. 9, every day, Firehouse Subs will pick several random names, and if you are lucky enough to have one of those names, you are able to redeem the BOGO sub. Don’t forget to bring a valid photo ID to prove you do, in fact, have one of those lucky name. Check Firehouse Subs’s website daily to see if your name is chosen.

Insomnia Cookies

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Insomnia’s Big Game Snack Pack, which includes two Brookies, four Deluxe cookies, and six Classic cookies — you can get it either through pickup or delivery on Feb. 9.

Noodles & Company

From now to Feb. 9, use promo code GAMECHANGER2025 to get a free catering dessert tray when you buy one catering pan. The trays are available online or on the app.

Wendy’s

Sign up with Wendy’s rewards program to snag its Son of Baconator $3 deal on Feb. 9. And if you’re still celebrating the next morning, you can perk up with $2 breakfast sandwiches on Feb. 10 when you make a qualifying purchase in the Wendy’s app.

Checkers & Rally’s

Lock in and make sure you catch this one-day deal on Feb. 9 from Checkers & Rally’s, offering $1 chicken wings.