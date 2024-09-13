Bestie, You *Need* To Check Out The Starbucks Spooky Szn Collection

I don’t know about you but it feels like just yesterday we were basking in the warmth of summer, and now Halloween is right around the corner. (Seriously, where did time go?) Honestly, though, I’m so excited to get into the Halloween spirit. And speaking of spirit, am I the only one who is obsessed with the 2024 Starbucks Halloween collection?

As an avid Starbucks customer (who is currently sitting in Starbucks right now), I am ecstatic. Starbucks just released a new line of Halloween-inspired cups and mugs. I can’t think of better cups to hold all of my iced pumpkin spice lattes, to be honest. Starting Sept.17, Starbucks is releasing its spooky (but cute AF) collection at participating stores for a limited time. But there’s an additional incentive, too. Starbucks will also be giving a $0.10 discount and 25 stars to those who bring in a clean, reusable cup when they order their beverages. What more could you ask for?

Some of the festive options to choose from this Halloween season include a purple glow-in-the-dark cold cup that can hold all of your iced beverages and comes in 16 and 24-ounce sizes ($25 and $30, respectively), an iridescent skull mug ($17) to enjoy some hot sips, and even a multicolor Jack O’ Lantern tumbler ($15). I’ll take all of them right now, please!

Given how popular Starbucks merchandise tends to be, I have a strong hunch that these Halloween-themed items will sell out fast. So, mark your calendar for Sept. 17, and make sure to head over to your nearest Starbucks to grab these spooky treats before they’re all gone!