Here’s Why The Internet Is Scared Of Zendaya’s Hat

Zendaya has everyone talking about her 2025 Met Gala look, but not for the reason you’d think. ICYMI, the Met Gala legend stole the show in a head-to-toe white three-piece suit designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a floppy hat. And, according to the internet’s “Zendaya Hat Theory,” there was more under the accessory than a slick-back bun.

If you’re employed and have no clue what the Zendaya Hat Theory is, allow me to explain. Way back in 2014, Zendaya attended the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in a (comically large) Emporio Armani hat. The looks went viral, spawning thousands of light-hearted internet memes, which then spiraled into “conspiracy theories” about what was underneath that big ass hat. Over a decade later, netizens still reference the 2014 look, joking that the hat was evil, trying to “eat” Zendaya (?), or even a way for her to sneak Tom Holland onto the carpet with her in secret. I can’t disprove that last one.

The Zendaya Hat Theory is all in good fun, though. In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Zendaya acknowledged the lore behind the look, saying, “I still see memes about this look with my hat. I stick by it. We thought it was chic at the time, and I think it’s still chic. I’d wear it again.”

And wear it again, she did! Zendaya’s (much smaller, but still kind of big) hat fit the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” perfectly. Not only that, but it inspired the internet to resurface the Zendaya Hat Theory all over again.

been stuck on Zendaya hat theory tik tok n tbh i luv it — fahtu (@mommimilker) May 6, 2025

STOP WITH THE ZENDAYA HAT THEORY 😭😭😭 — mazzy (@sabitarius) May 6, 2025

Zendaya’s hat is back and bigger than ever. The “Zendaya Theory” lives on. #MetGala2025 — Maverick (@TravelTranter) May 6, 2025

zendaya sighted with another hat…the zendaya theory strikes again — big mummy 💋 (@madamcece_) May 6, 2025

socrates got nothing on zendaya hat theory — kaith (@barzcza) May 6, 2025

people say the zendaya theory isnt real but tom hollands initials backwards are HAT i cannot make thid up — cammy🪿 (@cammyvirus) May 6, 2025

i just spent the last 3 hours deep diving into the zendaya hat theory and i finally get it now — 𝚜𝚔𝚢𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚌✩ (@gagosaurus) May 5, 2025

I just hope Tom had fun at the 2025 Met Gala, too (inside of that hat).