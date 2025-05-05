The 2025 Met Gala has fans everywhere are still catching their breath. Held on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s event delivered exactly what we hoped for: high-concept glamour, bold statements, and some of the most memorable celebrity looks in recent memory. The theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated the legacy and innovation of Black fashion, spotlighting the designers, trends, and cultural influences that have shaped style across generations.

From precision tailoring to cultural motifs and modern interpretations of Black elegance, the red carpet was a masterclass in honoring heritage while pushing boundaries. Whether celebs fully embraced the theme or took creative liberties, one thing’s for sure — the 2025 Met Gala gave us fashion moments we’ll be talking about for months. From Rihanna’s headline-making pregnancy reveal to Lewis Hamilton’s custom suit that proved his stardom on both the track and the runway, here are the best-dressed celebrities who understood the assignment and brought the theme to life.

Lewis Hamilton

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton rolled up to the 2025 Met Gala looking like royalty — and not just because of the gold brooch pinned to his chest. Dressed head-to-toe in an ivory-white ensemble that combined classic elegance with subtle edge, the F1 icon and co-chair for fashion’s biggest event gave us a crash course in how to serve on the red carpet. His structured, double-breasted suit featured exaggerated lapels, crisp tailoring, and a dramatic sash detail on the pants that gave the whole look movement and flair. No pitting here.

Zendaya

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Here comes the bride-to-be! The actress arrived and left absolutely no crumbs in an all-white tailored suit that oozed confidence and control. With a sharply cinched blazer, flared trousers, and minimal jewelry, the look was pure power dressing with a classic Zendaya twist. The pièce de résistance? A dramatic, wide-brimmed hat tilted over one eye that gave serious old Hollywood vibes. She’s not just playing dress-up; she’s setting the standard. Again.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She certainly left quite an impression. In true Short N’ Sweet fashion, Sabrina Carpenter put her own risque twist on menswear in a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a dramatic train. Notably, she skipped the pants entirely, showcasing her legs and adding a playful edge to the structured look. If anyone knows how to evoke nostalgia with a playfully naughty twist, it’s Carpenter.

Shaboozey

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Shaboozey didn’t just walk the Met Gala red — or blue, so to speak — carpet, he made it his runway. Embracing the evening’s theme, the genre-blending artist delivered a look that was both a nod to tradition and a bold statement of individuality. He donned a black, sharply-tailored and seemingly abstractly-printed suit. The jacket featured a cropped silhouette, the trousers were flared, but the true showstopper was the dazzling, turquoise-beaded underlayer that cascaded down his torso in an intricate pattern. It was a look that commanded attention, sparked conversation, and solidified his status as a style icon in the making.

Whitney Peak

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Whitney Peak didn’t just attend the 2025 Met Gala, she embodied it. The Gossip Girl star and Chanel ambassador arrived in a custom Chanel ensemble that was equal parts classic and daring, perfectly aligning with the evening’s theme. Her look featured a sleek black tweed jacket that was adorned with bold hot pink accents and it was paired with a matching skirt that showcased a daring, thigh-high slit. A vibrant pink blouse with an oversized bow added a pop of color and a touch of vintage flair. With a wide-brimmed hat that perfectly matched her Chanel tweed, Peak’s look was the masterclass in blending timeless elegance with modern edge.

Jennie Kim

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images I know I wanna rock with Jennie after seeing her MET Gala look. Not surprisingly, the Chanel ambassador donned a tuxedo gown designed by the French fashion house, delivering an ensemble that masterfully blended masculine tailoring with feminine elegance. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a voluminous skirt that flowed like liquid satin, and pearls that draped across the bodice. The front of the skirt opened to reveal sleek, tailored black pants underneath. But like most of the looks we saw on the steps, Kim also sported a two-tone hat that added a theatrical flair that Chanel is well-known and beloved for. To further pay homage to the design house, signature elements like cascading pearl strands and a white camellia flower at the neckline were also incorporated into her look.

Damson Idris