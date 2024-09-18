Stay Calm, 1D Fans: Zayn Malik’s Going On His First Ever Solo Tour

Calling all One Direction stans: I have some exciting news you’re going to want to hear! Drum please — Zayn Malik‘s going on his first-ever solo tour and it’s kicking off *very* soon. Malik made the announcement while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 17 and confirmed that the tour is definitely happening on Sept. 18 on social media.

Malik’s Stairway To The Sky tour will mark the first time he’s heading out on the road since January 2016, so for longtime fans, this is a very big deal! I know you’re probably wondering where you can see Malik live, when tickets go on sale, what his set list will look like, and more. While many of the details surrounding this tour are still under wraps, allow me to share with you what we know so far.

When Malik appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 17, it was an unexpected surprise for everyone. He approached Fallon, giving him a card, and then walking off set (pretty clever, right). Fallon then read the card outloud. ”Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate. I’m going on my first ever solo tour this autumn. So maybe when you’re done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway To The Sky across the US and UK,” the note read. “I’m making an official announcement tomorrow morning. Let me know what day you need tickets for.”

What songs will be on zayn’s tour set list?

As of this writing, there’s no word on the tour’s setlist, but fans can expect Malik to perform songs from his latest album Stairway To The Sky, including his song “Stardust.” It’s also possible that he’ll perform fan favorites such as “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

When will zayn’s tour begin?

The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 23 in San Francisco. It also appears that Malik will be doing a North American leg first, followed by a European leg that’ll begin on Nov. 20 in Edinburgh, Scotland and wrap in Newcastle, England on Dec. 3.

STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together.

This time I really mean soon 😂 see you in 35 days….

Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow pic.twitter.com/56CbgnEMay — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 18, 2024

Since this will be his first time touring outside of One Direction, a lot of fans are hyped for this tour and to witness what Malik will bring.

I MIGHT ACTUALLY SEE ZAYN MALIK LIVE pic.twitter.com/PeYaLAkuXX — 🇵🇸 ☪︎🌟 (@okokalrightZain) September 18, 2024

me fighting the ticketmaster war once again for zayn’s tour 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ip9F3t0rmj — mi’asia🪞 (@glowinasia) September 18, 2024

zayn’s debut album was in 2016 and he’s finally going on his first ever solo tour in 2024… i physically cant move pic.twitter.com/UzSHymX2Th — ؘjojo (@helllojojo) September 18, 2024

zayn stans we’ve come so far pic.twitter.com/BIKHUUtbxZ — 𓊍 (@zunderthestairz) September 18, 2024

Listen, I’m just as hyped as you are. Growing up as a 1D and Zayn fan, hearing that Malik is finally touring makes my heart so happy. And, I know the long wait for this will be worthwhile!