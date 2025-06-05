In a political landscape seemingly overwhelmed with Baby Boomers and Gen X lawmakers, it’s hard to feel represented, or like anyone actually gets what younger generations need. With conservatives currently holding political power, left-leaning Gen Z and Millennials alike (heck, even Gen Alpha at this point) have been begging for the “ref” to “do something,” hoping their pleas for action from Democrats will finally be heard. And while Democrats might be going viral on TikTok, attempting to appeal to the younger generations, many critics have argued that these actions feel like nothing more than lip service. Sure, spectacle might get your attention, but is it getting anything done?

Some young people have gotten tired of asking that question and are stepping up, becoming the change they want to see in ways that range from calling their representatives, signing petitions, attending town halls, protesting… and, perhaps most exciting, running for office themselves. And they’re not just running against Republicans — they’re working to change the Democratic party from within. Below, check out seven young Democrats who are challenging established Dem politicians because they think they are not doing enough for the masses. After all, if you want something done your way, do it yourself, right?

David Hogg

@therecount “Of course there are people who don’t agree with me on this entirely.” DNC vice chair and liberal activist David Hogg wants longtime Democrats to pass the torch — but now DNC leaders are stepping in. Hogg is backing efforts to push out some older Democrats, using an outside group to help fund primary challengers to some incumbents. That’s angered some in the party, leading to DNC Chair Ken Martin establishing a new rule requiring DNC officers like Hogg to stay neutral in primaries. Hogg defended his plan in a recent interview with The Recount, saying he is trying to give young people a way to “productively channel their energy.” He also says his strategy is not black and white, and wants to protect vulnerable seats as much as possible — telling us he even persuaded a friend to not run in a district that could potentially impact Dems’ chances of retaining the seat in the House. “You can’t be AOC in many districts around this country and you also can’t be, you know, Joe Manchin in many districts around this country,” he said. #fyp #news #politics #political #politicalnews #politicaltiktok #politicstok #democrats #dnc #davidhogg #houseofrepresentatives #congress #election ♬ original sound – therecount

David Hogg, Parkland school shooting survivor and Democratic National Committee (otherwise known as the DNC) Vice Chair, has stirred up quite the controversy within the Democratic Party as of late. Hogg has made a name for himself by attempting to primary Democratic incumbents who are “unwilling and unable to meet the moment.” This is also the goal of his grassroots organization, Leaders We Deserve, that he co-founded in 2020. While this may have sparked debate among DNC leaders, social media is aglow with praise for Hogg, thanking him for his initiative and strength in the face of difficulty, as there is now a push from the DNC Chair, Ken Martin, for Hogg to either sign a neutrality pledge or step down from his position.

Everton Blair Jr.

Everton Blair Jr. has made history as the youngest, first Black, and first openly gay person to be elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Education, where he then served as chair for two years. Blair grew up in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, where he is now running against incumbent Democrat Representative David Scott, who has served in this position for 22 years. Blair told ABC in an interview, “I’m running because District 13, my home turf, deserves better leadership. And I think we learned a very important lesson in November, and we need to respond immediately to the chaos of this administration with stronger, more competent, and forceful leadership.”

Kat Abughazaleh

Internet personality Kat Abughazaleh has built an online following of more than 500,000 across social media platforms. Known for her criticism of Fox News (which she honed while working at Media Matters for America) and her political comedy that has gone viral across TikTok, Abughazaleh is taking her activism into Illinois’s 9th District. She was planning to run against 80-year-old Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky, who had been serving in that position since 1999 — until Schakowsky announced she would not seek reelection on May 5, making this an “open primary.” Still, Abughazaleh was more than willing to take on the incumbent Dem, saying in her TikTok announcing her run for Congress by saying it’s time for the Democrats to “‘grow a f*cking spine.”’

Saikat Chakrabarti

Many compare up-and-coming young Democrat politicians to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but Saikat Chakrabarti actually helped manage the campaign that won then-28-year-old AOC her first primary, ousting Democratic Representative Joe Crowley in an extraordinary upset. “There was a lot of anger at establishment Democrats for losing the election to Donald Trump and there was a lot of hunger for trying to figure out what comes next,” Chakrabarti told NPR in April. “I’d say that feeling that existed in 2018, right now, it’s a supercharged version of that.” He now plans to channel that energy in his primary challenge against Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House, who has served in the United States government for over 40 years.

Deja Foxx

Deja Foxx, the 25-year-old Tucson native and Columbia University graduate, is running for a vacant representative seat in the upcoming special election for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District. I want to be very clear that our race is banking on the power of young people, that they are going to show up and show out because they recognize that they have an opportunity to do something really big here in southern Arizona and prove the concept that we can elect newer and younger voices,” she told Her Campus in an April 24 interview. “I am fighting an uphill battle against a system that was built to keep people like us out. And it’s hard work, but it’s good work. People need someone they can get excited about, and I’m putting myself on the line to be that person, to keep them engaged in our democracy.”

Elijah Manley

Starting his political career at 19, Elijah Manley witnessed the Trump administration zap the aggression out of the Democratic party and is ready to bring his years of experience organizing progressive groups to Washington. The 26-year-old substitute history teacher has launched a primary challenge against incumbent Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick from Florida’s 20th Congressional District, and hopes to bring genuine change and drive to not just Florida, but the entire Democratic Party.

Zohran Mamdani

@zohran_k_mamdani Andrew Cuomo knows: moving to New York City can be hard. But voting here shouldn’t be. 🏠 Already registered here? Update your address by JUNE 9TH 🧳 New or never registered? You must register by JUNE 14th Head to zohranfornyc.com/vote and get ready for Election Day. ♬ original sound – Zohran Mamdani

With the New York mayoral race just around the corner, Zohran Mamdani has been the name on everyone’s lips as he gains footing with voters, both on and offline. The 33-year-old New York City Assemblymember and Democratic Socialist made a name for himself fighting for the working class, from participating in a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers to organizing against a proposed power plant. His goals are to make NYC more affordable for the masses by freezing rent prices, implementing free childcare, taxing large corporations, and more. In taking on more established political rivals — namely, former governor Andrew Cuomo — Mamdani has attracted donations and support from those ready for a young, motivated voice in New York — and recently won and endorsement from AOC herself.