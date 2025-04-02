On April 2, Deja Foxx took to social media to announce she is running to represent Arizona in U.S. Congress. As a political influencer, activist, and strategist, the 24-year-old Columbia University graduate has long been considered a leading Gen Z voice in politics, but this will be her first time running for a major office.

Foxx will be running in a special election to fill Arizona’s 7th Congressional District’s empty seat in the House of Representatives, previously held by Democrat Raúl Grijalva, who died on March 13 while holding office. Grijalva’s daughter, Adelita Grijalva, has also announced her campaign to fill her late father’s seat.

Foxx announced her candidacy in a video shared across her social media platforms. “I didn’t pick politics; politics picked me,” she says at the start of the video, before sharing a bit about her upbringing as a low-income kid in Tucson, Arizona, who relied on the decisions of elected officials in order to get by. She then went on to highlight her journey into politics, including her reproductive rights activism and her pushback against MAGA Republicans. She ends the video with a declaration, “This moment calls for more than a politician. You deserve a fighter.”

Along with her campaign video, Foxx launched a new Instagram account for her campaign, @foxxforaz, as well as a campaign website that shares more about her personal story and political platforms. “At a moment when working families are under attack from Trump and his billionaire buddies, Deja is ready to stand up and lead — because for her, it’s personal,” the website reads.

Also on Foxx’s website is a link to sign the petition to actually get her on the ballot. Should she receive enough signatures, she will be put on the ballot for the July 15 primary. The general election will then be held September 23.

As a highly visible representative for Gen Z in politics — not to mention the youngest staffer and first influencer and surrogate strategist on former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign — Foxx is likely to put up a strong (and social media-heavy) fight in this election. Those interested in seeing more young people in politics should definitely keep an eye on her in the coming months.