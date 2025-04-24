The ‘You’ Series Finale Ending Took An Unexpected Turn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Goodbye, You. The curtains have closed on the thrilling series about everyone’s favorite murderer. But in the end, You is about more than Joe’s fate (including the burning question of whether he meets justice or not) — it’s a reflection of how our society often romanticizes shows just like You and people like Joe Goldberg. In the You series finale, Joe holds a mirror to the viewers, allowing those watching to consider how problematic a person like Joe can be in our society.

In the finale, Bronte says to Joe, “The fantasy of a man like you is how we cope with the reality of a man like you.” Read that again. Joe has presented himself in every season as a different version of a good guy — whether he’s pretending to be a regular ol’ bookstore worker, a doting husband, or a kind father. He hides under the guise of a bookish, attentive, and loving man, “saving” women from their toxic lives. Joe pretends to be someone who really sees all of you. Viewers fall victim to his charm, defending his monstrous actions, all because of this facade that he’s meticulously crafting, and using to seduce even the viewers.

The reality of Joe is that he’s obsessive, manipulative, and possessive — obviously, leading to violence throughout the five seasons of the show. He kills all in the name of love, stripping autonomy away from the women he swears to protect through his crafted illusion of care. Bronte’s line to Joe is commentary on how women have become conditioned to romanticize red flags, clinging to the idea of someone and the belief that the person’s passion lies in taking care of them rather than the truth.

In the finale, Nadia — who originally was framed for the murders in Season 4 — is finally able to return to normal life, writing, teaching, and using her voice to help women overcome trauma. Kate’s corporation has become 100% nonprofit, and she sets the example for Joe’s son, Henry. Bronte gives Beck her voice back, removing Joe’s additions from her book, releasing a new and improved version.

At the end of the show, Joe has finally met justice, spending the rest of his life in a cold jail cell. Joe is slid a letter beneath his cell. “Another fan,” he says as he picks up the envelope. “Why am I in a cage when these crazies write me all the depraved things they want me to do to them?” Joe says as he opens up the letter. As he reads the letter, the song “Creep” plays. In the letter, the writer sympathizes with Joe and romanticizes him, sexualizing all of the horrible things he’s done to others. As he reads the letter, Joe says, “Maybe we have a problem as a society. Maybe we should fix what’s broken in us. Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe… it’s you.”

The last shot of the finale shows Joe looking straight at the camera, seemingly talking to the viewers. Because maybe, the ones making thirst traps of Joe Goldberg are the problem. After all, if we watch the show and our takeaway is that he’s hot and devoted, are we even listening at all?