The Cameos In ‘You’ Season 5 Go *Way Back* To Season 1

What’s a better way to close out You than with bringing back everyone’s favorite characters for a final sendoff in the last season? With every season of the show comes fan theories about what familiar faces we can expect to see return and, needless to say, You Season 5 delivered with cameos — viewers were able to see fan faves one last time. Everyone’s favorite characters are back for one final, twisted ride: taking down Joe Goldberg once and for all.

After years and seasons of watching Joe charm, stalk, and spiral his way through cities and victims, it’s only right to come full circle. From iconic exes like Beck and Marienne to unexpected guest appearances from characters we thought were long gone (from as early as Season 1), Season 5 revisits the ghosts of Joe’s past.

Whether they return in eerie flashbacks or tense confrontations, each returning character’s presence reminds viewers of the wreckage that Joe’s left behind. After all, did Joe really expect to escape from reminders of all of the lives he’s destroyed?

As Joe returns to New York, the city where it all began, it’s no surprise that old faces are bound to resurface. Here are the iconic characters from earlier seasons who had cameos in Season 5, the final season of Joe’s chaos.