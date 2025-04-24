The Cameos In ‘You’ Season 5 Go *Way Back* To Season 1

What’s a better way to close out You than with bringing back everyone’s favorite characters for a final sendoff in the last season? With every season of the show comes fan theories about what familiar faces we can expect to see return and, needless to say, You Season 5 delivered with cameos — viewers were able to see fan faves one last time. Everyone’s favorite characters are back for one final, twisted ride: taking down Joe Goldberg once and for all.
After years and seasons of watching Joe charm, stalk, and spiral his way through cities and victims, it’s only right to come full circle. From iconic exes like Beck and Marienne to unexpected guest appearances from characters we thought were long gone (from as early as Season 1), Season 5 revisits the ghosts of Joe’s past.
Whether they return in eerie flashbacks or tense confrontations, each returning character’s presence reminds viewers of the wreckage that Joe’s left behind. After all, did Joe really expect to escape from reminders of all of the lives he’s destroyed?
As Joe returns to New York, the city where it all began, it’s no surprise that old faces are bound to resurface. Here are the iconic characters from earlier seasons who had cameos in Season 5, the final season of Joe’s chaos.
- Dottie Quinn
-
Dottie Quinn, the mother of Love and Forty, appears in the TikTok montage in Episode 7 “#JoeGoldberg,” still seeking justice for her two children. “Joe Goldberg killed both my babies,” she says in the montage. “Love and Forty are dead because of him… He made everyone think I was the crazy one when he’s the crazy one.”
- Sherry & Cary Conrad
-
The hilarious married couple of Season 3 makes an appearance in Episode 7 “#JoeGoldberg” in the same montage, stitching Dottie’s TikTok, reinforcing just how crazy Love was (if you remember, she trapped both of the Conrads in the cage). Sherry calls Love a “psychopath,” and then the two go on to promote their book about surviving the cage together.
- Anika Atwater
-
A blast from the past, Anika from Season 1 makes an appearance in Episode 7 seeking Justice for Peach. “That psycho absolutely killed my best friend, Peach. He hated her,” she says in the TikTok montage.
- Paco
-
Paco, the little boy from Season 1, jumps to Joe’s defense in the TikTok montage in Episode 7. “Joe was my neighbor when I was a kid. My mom used to date this guy that was really abusive and Joe literally saved us,” he says.
- Ethan Russell
-
Joe’s coworker from Season 1 makes an appearance during the TikTok montage in Episode 7, too. “I used to work with Joe. I always found him to be a good dude,” Ethan says, though he adds, “I can’t definitively rule out that Joe murdered a f*ck ton of people.”
- Guinevere Beck
-
Beck has always appeared throughout You, forever haunting the narrative. Beck appears in Episode 6, “The Dark Face of Love,” as Bronte’s TA who always encouraged her to keep writing.
- Marienne Bellamy
-
In Episode 9, “Trial of the Furies,” Marienne makes an appearance outside of the cage Joe’s confined in. “When Nadia told me they were going to trap you… well, I had to see it for myself,” she says. She also has a heart-to-heart with Bronte, telling her to not forget what brought her to Joe in the first place: to get justice for Beck.
- Nadia Farran
-
In Episode 7, Kate visits Nadia in prison, where she is serving time after being falsely accused of the murders of Season 4. Kate ends up righting her wrongs, freeing Nadia from jail and encouraging her to help her finally put a stop to Joe.
- Lady Phoebe
-
In Episode 8, “Folie à Deux,” the beloved character Lady Phoebe from Season 4 makes her return to support Kate and Henry.