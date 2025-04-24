3 Massive Questions I *Still* Have About ‘You’ Season 5

The entirety of You Season 5 dropped on April 24, marking the end of the popular Netflix series. For some fans, the conclusion of the show may have felt like the perfect bow to wrap up five seasons of chaos and murder. But for others (*cough* me *cough*)? They can’t stop thinking about some of the major You Season 5 plot holes — and they have questions. A few of ‘em. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for all seasons of You ahead.

The ending of You saw Joe Goldberg finally getting caught, and his victims getting some much-deserved justice. Additionally, the fact that Joe finally got his comeuppance with the help of some familiar faces from seasons past just added to what I can only describe as a sigh of relief. And while I’m more than satisfied seeing Joe (rightfully!) in a cell, I can’t look past some of the major plot points that the season failed to address. And if you’re an eagle-eyed You watcher like me, then you’re bound to have ‘em, too.

What happened to Dante & Lansing?

This question has been on my mind since Season 4… but what’s up with Joe’s son, Henry? And also, that lovely gay couple whom Joe left him with? Not only is this guy a serial killer, but he has some pretty questionable parenting tactics, too.

If you need a refresher, in Season 3, Joe drops Henry at the doorstep of his former co-worker Dante and his partner, Lansing, after Joe kills his (also evil) wife, Love Quinn. However, in Season 5, Joe says Henry has been back in his care for the past three years… so, what gives? According to Joe, he says that, with the help of Kate, he was able to get Henry back from Dante and Lansing “without much of a fight.”

netflix

However, seeing as though Dante and Lansing lived in Madre Linda, the same town where Joe 1) killed his wife, 2) faked his death, 3) locked his neighbors in a basement, 4) set his house on fire, and 5) dropped his literal child on the doorstep of two men he barely knew… that doesn’t seem plausible. Sure, Joe’s new wife is rich and powerful and all, but the fact that after all of that madness, Dante and Lansing just gave Henry up without reservation is totally far-fetched.

Are we ignoring the fact that Kate is, like, kind of evil?

Look, I get that by the end of Season 5, Kate is a “changed woman,” but is she really? Yes, she repented in her own way by making her big corporation a nonprofit, as well as conspiring with Bronte, Marianne, and Nadia to take Joe down — but are we forgetting that she literally asked Joe to kill her uncle? Someone who Joe described as her surrogate father?! Call me stubborn, but I can’t forgive something like that easily.

Did everyone just forget that Joe Goldberg is technically dead?

OK, I know that money is a very powerful thing. But let’s be real for a second: If there was a guy who was famous for a murder-suicide-housefire and he suddenly reappeared married to a billionaire with a questionable moral compass, you would head straight to TikTok and deep-dive some theories.

It’s said that Kate pretty much wiped Joe clean in the public eye, but three years isn’t nearly enough time to cover up that amount of damage, especially in the digital age. Joe would get found out in, like, one Reddit search nowadays. All this to say, the whole marrying-a-rich-lady-to-clear-my-name thing feels like an ill-fitting band-aid. Sorry ‘bout it.