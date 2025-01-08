‘XO, Kitty’ Season 1 Was A Rollercoaster, So Here’s A Recap To Prepare You For Season 2

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series XO, Kitty is almost here! Nearly a year after its debut, fans are buzzing with excitement to see what’s next for our favorite matchmaking teen, Kitty Covey. But before diving into the new season, you might need a quick refresher on the whirlwind events of Season 1 that’ll set the stage for Kitty’s upcoming adventures. Let’s just say, Kitty’s journey to find love—and herself—was anything but simple. With twists, cultural connections, and cliffhangers galore, there’s plenty to catch up on before diving into the next chapter of her story.

If you’re not familiar with the show’s premise, XO, Kitty takes place in the same universe as the To All the Boys I Loved Before movies but carves out a world all its own. Set about four years after the final To All the Boys movie, the series centers on Kitty, the youngest Covey sibling and little sister of Lara Jean. Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty, bringing the same charm and wit fans loved in the original movies. While XO, Kitty stands firmly on its own—meaning you can jump in without watching the films—it’s a fun continuation for longtime fans. While notable absences in the series include Lana Condor, fans will be delighted to discover a cameo from Noah Centineo in the later episodes of Season 2, adding an exciting connection to the original trilogy.

Season 1 introduced us to Kitty as she stepped out of her sisters’s shadows and into the spotlight of her own story. Kitty’s decision to move across the globe to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for love was bold, brave, and… well, complicated. What started as a grand romantic gesture quickly became a whirlwind of culture shock, self-discovery, and tangled relationships.

Kitty’s relationship with Dae, her long-distance boyfriend, wasn’t as picture-perfect as she had imagined. Upon arriving at KISS, she discovered that Dae was entangled in a fake relationship with Yuri, the daughter of the school’s principal, to cover up Yuri’s real relationship with Juliana. This revelation threw Kitty into a love triangle (or maybe even a love square?) that tested her feelings and left her questioning everything she thought she knew about love.

But romance wasn’t the only drama in Kitty’s life. As she navigated the ups and downs of her new school, she also uncovered shocking family secrets that connected her late mother to KISS in unexpected ways. These discoveries added an emotional layer to Kitty’s journey, making her experience in Seoul more than just young love—it became a story of identity, heritage, and finding her place in the world.

What makes Kitty so relatable is her ability to navigate these challenges with a mix of determination and vulnerability. Whether she’s grappling with heartbreak, trying to fit into a new culture, or figuring out who she is beyond her relationships, Kitty’s experiences mirror the struggles so many young people face. She’s not afraid to make mistakes or admit when she’s in over her head, and that’s what makes her journey feel so authentic. As I progressed more into the show, I saw so much of myself in Kitty when I was once an oblivious teen. Watching Kitty stumble, grow, and learn along the way is a reminder that finding yourself is rarely a straight path—and that’s okay.

XO, Kitty does an incredible job of representing the vulnerability of teenagers, resonating with young audiences who are still figuring out their path. It’s this universal appeal that makes Kitty’s journey so compelling and heartfelt. By highlighting the messy, beautiful process of self-discovery, the show captures the essence of growing up in a way that feels both authentic and deeply moving.

Season 1’s finale left us with plenty of cliffhangers. Kitty was expelled from KISS after breaking several school rules, leaving her academic future up in the air. Her relationship with Dae was left on uncertain terms, and her growing feelings for Yuri added even more complexity to her love life. And let’s not forget the lingering questions about her mother’s past and how it ties into her own story.

As we gear up for Season 2, it’s clear that Kitty’s journey is far from over. With its mix of humor, heart, and heartfelt chaos, XO, Kitty Season 1 set the stage for an unforgettable series, and I can’t wait to see where Kitty’s story takes her next.