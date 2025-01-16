All Of The Gorgeous Filming Locations In ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of XO, Kitty follow. Netflix’s XO, Kitty is back with a bang in Season 2, and while the romantic twists and dramatic turns keep us glued to our screens, the stunning filming locations have us booking imaginary plane tickets. The show’s second season continues to deliver both visually and emotionally, taking viewers on a journey through some of Korea’s most beautiful and dynamic spots.

According to Netflix, the series was filmed entirely in South Korea, and the cast spent their downtime indulging in Korean fried chicken, singing karaoke, and exploring local hotspots. While the fictional KISS campus isn’t a real school, fans can still visit many of the cool places featured in the series to get a taste of Kitty’s adventures. Let’s explore where the magic of Season 2 unfolds and why these spots are just as central to the story as our favorite characters.

Seoul, South Korea: The Heart of the Story

It wouldn’t be XO, Kitty without the vibrant streets of Seoul. From the bustling markets to the sleek, modern skyline, Seoul continues to be the show’s beating heart. Expect more scenes capturing the city’s energetic vibe, whether it’s Kitty navigating her love life in the neon-lit streets of Hongdae or grabbing late-night street food by the Han River.

KISS Campus

The fictional Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) remains a key setting, bringing academic drama and aesthetic goals. While KISS isn’t a real school, its exterior shots were filmed at the Kaywon University of Art and Design. Meanwhile, interior scenes were filmed at other locations across South Korea, each adding to the show’s polished and elite aesthetic.

KISS feels like the perfect blend of prestige and chaos. adding that extra layer of authenticity to the show’s portrayal of elite student life.

KISS Auditorium

One of the most memorable locations in the series is the KISS auditorium, where pivotal events like the talent show unfold. This iconic setting was filmed at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, a historical site that honors Korea’s independence movement. The grandeur of the hall’s architecture adds a sense of drama and importance to every scene filmed there. The first episode of Season 2 kicks off in this very auditorium, setting the stage for even more drama as Kitty’s journey begins with unexpected twists. Not only does it serve as a stage for Kitty and her friends, but it also highlights the show’s seamless blend of storytelling and cultural appreciation.

Alpensia Ski Resort

Adding to the list of stunning backdrops, the gang visits the Alpensia Ski Resort in Season 2, Episode 4. Nestled in the mountainous region of Pyeongchang, this resort is famous for its snow-covered slopes and cozy lodges. The location brings a refreshing wintery vibe to the show and sets the stage for both fun bonding moments and icy drama.

Photo By Netflix

Whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, or warming up by the fire, this spot offers a new dynamic to the group’s adventures and is sure to stand out in the season’s most memorable scenes.

Common Ground and Myeongdong

Season 2 also takes us to some of Seoul’s most iconic shopping and social hubs. Common Ground, a trendy shopping mall made entirely out of repurposed shipping containers, sets the stage for some of the gang’s most stylish and fun moments. Meanwhile, Myeongdong — a bustling area known for its comprehensive collection of department stores, designer brands, local shops, and street stalls — is featured in scenes where the gang grabs coffee, goes shopping, or just enjoys the vibrant atmosphere. These locations add a lively, contemporary feel to the show and are perfect spots to immerse viewers in the energy of Seoul.

PC Bang Internet Cafe

Season 2 brings us into the buzzing atmosphere of PC Bang, a popular internet cafe in Korea, which becomes a hub for Stella’s mastermind plotting. This location is where Stella’s schemes take shape, as she taps into her resourcefulness in the most dramatic ways. The cafe’s neon-lit, tech-driven vibe contrasts sharply with the show’s other settings, adding a modern and intense edge to the unfolding drama.

Bukjeon Village

In a heartfelt quest for answers about her mom’s past, Kitty & Min Ho take a road trip down to Bukjeong Village. This quaint and historic village provides a serene and reflective backdrop as Kitty meets her great aunt and uncovers pieces of her family’s history. The quiet streets and traditional homes of Bukjeong offer a stark contrast to the bustling city scenes, adding emotional depth to Kitty’s journey.

Traditional Hanok Village

A deeper dive into Korean culture brings viewers to a traditional hanok village, where the charm of old-world Korea contrasts beautifully with the modern chaos of Kitty’s life. Season 2 doubles down on these intimate settings, giving us the perfect spaces for romantic tension, secret meetups, and those classic Kitty moments of introspection.

Gwangjang Market

Another standout location in Season 2 is Gwangjang Market, one of Seoul’s oldest and most vibrant traditional markets. Known for its incredible street food, colorful stalls, and lively atmosphere, this iconic spot becomes a key setting where Kitty explores more of her Korean culture. Whether she’s ambushing her great aunt pretending to look for watermelon or navigating the bustling crowds, the market showcases a slice of authentic Seoul life and adds depth to her journey.

The filming locations in XO, Kitty are more than just eye candy — they’re characters in their own right. Each spot reflects the themes of identity, connection, and self-discovery that drive the story. From Seoul’s urban hustle to Jeju’s tranquil beauty, the locations shape the narrative and deepen our love for the series.

Season 2 of XO, Kitty doesn’t just serve drama and romance — it’s a visual love letter to Korea’s rich culture and stunning landscapes. Whether you’re in it for the story or the scenery, the show continues to deliver on every front. So, grab your virtual passport and get ready to fall in love with these iconic locations.