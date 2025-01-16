The Use Of Chappell Roan’s “Picture You” In This ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Scene Has Fans Pissed

There’s a lot to talk about with XO, Kitty. The show’s second season, which premiered on Jan. 16, covers a wide range of subjects involving young friend groups. Whether it’s looking for love, navigating school, discovering your passions, or simply trying to figure things out, there’s bound to be something viewers can relate to after watching each episode. Music is one tool that XO, Kitty employs to emphasize key events, even using different soundtracks to represent the inner emotions that a character may experience. However, as viewers began to watch Season 2, one particular scene and its song usage left a bad taste in several fans’s mouths.

The scene in question occurs towards the end of Episode 7. The K.I.S.S. students are celebrating at the Cherry Blossom Ball, and Kitty stands alone at the celebration, turning her head as she views Min Ho entering the party. In the moment, it seems like time stands still for Kitty as she slowly comes to terms with her intense feelings for Min Ho while looking at him. In the backdrop of this scene, Chappell Roan’s song “Picture You” can be heard. This is where the problem occurs. Viewers of the show weren’t particularly fond of the music choice since “Picture You” implies a sapphic connection, but it’s now being placed in a heterosexual one.

The intentional use of the song is evident, as the notable lyrics for the scene were from the chorus, in which Roan sings, “Do you picture me like I picture you? (Oh)/ Am I in the frame from your point of view? (Oh)/ Do you feel the same? I’m too scared to say (Oh)/ Half of the things I do when I picture you.” The lyrics reflect Kitty’s emotions as she wonders if Min Ho still attracted to her as she is to him. Kitty is confused by her unexpected attraction for Min Ho, and she’s too terrified to tell him because it might jeopardize their friendship even more and his relationship with Stella.

At its core, “Picture You” is about a person’s yearning and the feeling of wondering if the other perceives you the same way. In a January 2024 interview with Capital Buzz called Making The Album, Roan explained the song’s symbolism in further detail, saying, “That song is directly related to ‘Casual.’ They’re about the same situation and you could see how ‘Picture You’ was about how I wanted them to see me so badly and I was obsessive over them and it turned out to be just casual for them and that’s why it was so shocking to me because I had pictured them in so many different ways, so, I think ‘Picture You’ is a somber song as long as kind of a sexy song.”

Roan has previously talked about her lesbian identity and how it transfers into her music, as well as showcasing the many experiences of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Some fans believe that incorporating “Picture You” to represent a straight relationship is inappropriate given that XO, Kitty is progressive in promoting multiple people and relationships in the LGBTQ+ community. Kitty is a member of the community herself, and this season has seen her explore more of her bisexuality as she navigates her love for Yuri, Praveena, and eventually Min Ho.

Fans took to X/Twitter to express their disappointment with the music selection.

WHYYYYYYY IS THE CHAPPELL ROAN SONG FOR A MANNNNNN DONT PISS ME OFF. pic.twitter.com/qbhnfXFSdC — maddie💛 XO KITTY SPOILERS (@literativy) January 16, 2025

I’m confused why they used a chappell roan song for a m/f ship like I’m mad #XOKitty pic.twitter.com/FWSpRA9pKV — èris is mad (@zenssdayaa) January 16, 2025

xo kitty using chappell roan to highlight a straight man is DIABOLICAL — 🤍💙💗 (@rv_twice5) January 16, 2025

a show full of sapphic main characters and they give the one chappell roan song to a the straight ship you can’t make this shit up — tar !! xo kitty s2 spoilers (@painesprings) January 16, 2025

xo, kitty having a m/f ship dancing to a chappell roan song when there are lesbians right there is so embarrassing like do they not have shame — cole (@shaunasadecki) January 16, 2025

Haven’t even tuned yet and I don’t think im going to cause wym they gave a straight ship a chappell roan song? #xokittyseason2 pic.twitter.com/G0lw8CB2kv — Mo (@bxbyyymo) January 16, 2025

Hopefully, the showrunners will be able to look into the constructive comments that fans of the show have given them about this issue and address it for future seasons.