Xandra Pohl Is Focused On 1 Thing In 2025 & It’s Def Not Men

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, internet sensation Xandra Pohl is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

One minute, Xandra Pohl’s GRWMs on TikTok while talking about her breakup from her college boyfriend, and the next, she’s dominating the club scene as a DJ and representing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a second-year. “. Right after the breakup in 2023, I got the call from Sports Illustrated saying, ‘Do you want to be a rookie?’ and obviously, I was in tears. I was just shocked and it was a sign from the universe that everything was going to be OK,” she exclusively tells Her Campus. “This year, I was in Aspen with my friends. I got the call where it was like, ‘You’re going to Jamaica this year.’ To know that I appreciate the Sports Illustrated family so much, and to know that they appreciate me is the best feeling in the world.”

The content creator has come a long way since she first came to fame on TikTok in 2022. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok, Pohl has dominated FYPs all over the world simply being her authentic self. “I’ve definitely always been like this for as long as I can remember,” she says, laughing. “I asked my mom about it too and she was like, ‘Yeah, you came out of the womb and you were just a terror to society.’ I feel like every day that goes by, I’m getting more and more confident and comfortable in my own skin where I pretty much just say the way that I feel, and that’s what it is.”

Photo By Xandra Pohl

But Pohl’s unfiltered TikToks aren’t the only reason fans have grown to love her. While attending the University Of Miami, she ventured into the world of house music, where she discovered how deeply her love for it was rooted. Pohl dedicated herself to the craft of DJing, teaching herself and playing her first club at 18. Now, she’s DJing the biggest nightlife venues and music festivals around the world. For Xandra, there’s no better feeling than this. “Being able to connect with fans and honestly, just to be able to give them a fun night — there’s no better feeling than making people happy and knowing it’s because of your music.”

She’s also releasing her own music, including her latest single “Feel Good,” which dropped on Feb. 28. But new music isn’t the only thing fans can expect for Pohl in 2025. “I’m playing a ton of festivals this summer. There’s a lot of music coming out, and [more]merch,” she says. “We’re not stopping over here on this side. We’re just going to keep rolling.”

Whether it’s with her music or her personal life, Pohl is focusing on herself — and herself only — this year. “I’d rather be alone than be miserable. You don’t know that until you’re really out of it for a minute because you’re just so used to being miserable,” she says. “I’ve just learned how to be very comfortable alone. You’re never really truly ready to be with somebody unless you’re comfortable being alone and by yourself.”

“Those are a couple of things I’ve learned,” she says. “And that men are trash, obviously.”

Photo By Xandra Pohl

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on TikTok right now?

Kelsey Anderson. That’s my bestie, she’s so great.

What’s your go-to song to listen to when you’re getting ready for a night out?

I have so many for different moods. Honestly, my song that I just released with Steve Aoki, “I’m Going Out.” I also go between Grace Abrams and dubstep. We’re really all over the place.

Who was the last person that you texted?

My mom. She just texted me actually.

What’s one story time you’ve yet to share with the internet?

OMG, there’s so many. One of my exes snapped my phone in half, like literally f*cking Hercules, and broke it.

Photo By Xandra Pohl

What 2025 tour are you most excited about, and what are you wearing?

Tate McRae’s for sure! I’m wearing nothing — a bikini with mesh, a micro skirt, and a really, really good spray tan.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Nick Jonas. Honestly, all the Jonas Brothers.