Can You Get Tickets To The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Finale? Here’s The Info

If you’ve been glued to your screen every week voting for your fave couple on Dancing With The Stars, you’re definitely not alone. Season 34 has been full of shocking eliminations, viral routines, and enough sparkle to light an entire dorm hallway, so of course the big question now is: How do you score tickets to the DWTS finale on Nov. 25? Can you score tickets to the DWTS finale on Nov. 25? Whether you’re a longtime superfan or someone who only started watching because your roommate made you (been there), getting into the live studio audience of Dancing With The Stars is basically the Super Bowl TV. But the process can feel confusing, with limited seats and thousands of people trying to sing the same golden opportunity. 

When it comes to tickets to Dancing With The Stars, what most fans don’t realize is that the finale taping works a little differently than regular episodes. Demand is higher, the guest list is tighter, and the release of audience tickets can happen faster than you expect. That means being prepared can make or break your chances of getting in. Ahead, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about potentially attending the DWTS Season 34 finale, from where tickets drop to what the studio experience is actually like. Consider this your guide to manifesting your way into the ballroom — sequins, music, celebrities, and all. 

Can You get tickets for the DWTS Season 34 Finale?

check your spam, trash, and junk folders in your email! The email should come from #oncameraaudiences

Dancing With The Stars tickets are released through On Camera Audiences (OCA), the official audience partner for Dancing With The Stars. You’ll need to submit your information to request seats. Because seats are limited, applying quickly is key. As of Nov. 18, there do not seem to be any taping tickets available for Dancing With The Stars on Nov. 25, the date of the finale. Turn on notifications and follow the show’s page, so you’re alerted if and when tickets for the finale drop.

How much do DWTS finale tickets cost?

Tickets to Dancing With The Stars are free, as are tickets for other show tapings overseen by OCA, including Jeopardy, The Masked Singer, The Price Is Right, and Wheel Of Fortune. The free tickets available on OCA fluctuate depending on which shows are currently airing.

How to increase your chances of getting into the DWTS Finale

Quite literally hopped off the plane at LAX and went straight to the studio for NOTHIN

Ahead of the DWTS Season 34 finale, you can sign up for a free OCATV account. There, you can create your profile and follow your favorite shows, including Dancing With The Stars, so that you can be notified when and if new tickets become available.

What to expect if you attend the DWTS finale 

Arrive early, and be ready to wait before entering the ballroom. Dress camera-ready but comfortable. Tapings can last several hours, but the energy is high, and you’ll see behind-the-scenes moments you never get on TV. It’s a long night, but a major once-in-a-lifetime experience. Good luck!

