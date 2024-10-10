Everything We Know About ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2

Chances are if you’ve scrolled on TikTok these last few weeks, you’ve probably seen everyone swooning over Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. The Netflix original series follows a freshly single Rabbi Noah (Brody) and an agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) who strike up a friendship and slowly begin to develop feelings for each other. The show shows Noah and Joanne begin to rationalize their relationship with one another and realize that their differences can bring actually them closer to falling in love.

It seems like everyone can’t get enough of Brody and Bell’s camaraderie in the series, and it’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for a second season. That’s right! Fans will get a chance to see where Noah and Joanne’s relationship will go in Season 2, but it may be a long time before we they grace our screens again. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Nobody Wants This follow.

Where will Season 2 pick up from?

WhenSeason 1 ended with Noah and Joanne kissing after a Bar Mitzvah, viewers were left wondering where this couple’s story could go next. The series follows Noah’s internal struggles while falling in love with Joanne, who is not Jewish herself. We’re not entirely sure what Season 2 has in store for their relationship, but we can imagine that the conflict that Noah finds himself in will be at the center of the upcoming installment.

When asked where Noah and Joanne’s relationship could potentially go, Brody told Netflix’s Tudum that he believes it will be something that could bring them closer together. After Noah’s declaration at the end of Season 1, his love for Joanne has yet to diminish. “I think that’s what the show could explore,” Brody said. “What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it?”

Who is starring in Season 2?

Currently, there have been no new casting announcements for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. It’s likely Brody and Bell will be returning to reprise their roles. Creator Erin Foster expressed her excitement for returning for Season 2, telling Variety that creating the series will “forever be a career highlight.” Foster will be stepping down as showrunner. For Season 2, the showrunners will be Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who worked on other fan-favorite shows such as Girls.

When will Season 2 Stream On Netflix?

There is currently no release date for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Netflix teased that Season 2 could be coming in late 2025, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the next stages in Noah and Joanne’s relationship.

Since we may be waiting a while for Season 2, I’m definitely going to continue watching all of the Nobody Wants This edits on my FYP.