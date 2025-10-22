On Saturday, Nov. 18, over 7 million people took to the streets in cities and towns all across the country to participate in the No Kings protest, with participants marching to protest the actions and policies of President Donald Trump and his administration, making this one of the largest single-day protests in American history. But this is not even the first No Kings protest that has occurred this year; there was another one in June, and almost 5 million people were part of that protest.

On both days, the protests spanned the country, from large cities like Washington D.C. and Los Angeles to small rural cities in states like Iowa; even people in other countries marched in solidarity with the U.S. Participants took to social media to share their experiences, pictures, and videos from the event, and even people who were unable to participate still took to social media to share their support for the protestors. For many, these protests were a success; but they beg the question: Will there be another No Kings protest? And if so, when?

As of Oct. 22, the coalition of organizers behind No Kings has started to outline what’s next for the organization following Oct. 18’s day of action, including ways for people to get involved. Primarily, the No Kings website has confirmed that there are more mass protests in the organization’s future, although the exact dates and details have yet to be revealed. But in the meantime, the organization is not just going to lie low; in fact, organizers have said that the No Kings protests are just the beginning. “The fight doesn’t end here,” the organization’s website reads. “No Kings was a beginning — a reminder that power belongs to the people, not to those who would rule over us. The work now is to stay ready, stay connected, and keep fighting back.”

Until the next mass protest occurs, the organization is planning on sharing weekly tasks on its website so that people who believe in the cause can take action. The No Kings organization is calling these tasks its “Culture of Defiance” actions, and organizers will update the website weekly with what the tasks entail. These might look like stories to share on social media, different creative campaigns, or local actions to take that people can do to keep the movement visible and strong.

The main idea behind the different weekly goals is to emphasize that participants need to be able to adapt and attempt to fight back in different ways. As No Kings says on its website, “Authoritarianism doesn’t stand alone — it survives on silence, complicity, and cash flow. The No Kings Alliance is simple: make it impossible for anyone — in power, in profit, or in denial — to quietly capitulate.”