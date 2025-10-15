Why Are No Kings Protesters Wearing Yellow? What To Know

On Saturday, Oct. 18, protests are popping up in every state across the country. The rallies are a part of the “No Kings” protests, which are happening in response to the Trump administration’s controversial actions. From a standstill government shutdown, to nationwide deportations, to a “Big Beautiful Bill” with abysmal approval ratings, people nationwide are planning to say enough is enough.

The first No Kings rally was in June, in response to a military parade the White House put together for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — an event that happened to fall on Donald Trump’s birthday. Since then, the protests and organizations behind them have grown larger and more organized. With the success of the previous protests, and in light of all the new controversies in government, there has been tons of buzz around the upcoming protests. This includes organizations showing where the protests are happening and promoting attendance across the country. One of the ways people are getting involved is encouraging everyone to wear the color yellow.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 14, the Indivisible Team, which is a part of a grassroots movement resisting Trump’s policies, called for people to wear yellow at their protests. The group says the color represents resistance to authoritarianism — a unifying visual symbol across the nationwide events.

“Throughout history, people who have come together in protest against authoritarian governments have used a unifying color to symbolize their peaceful resistance,” the post reads. “Yellow is a bright, unmistakable reminder that millions of us stand together in the belief that America belongs to its people — not to kings.”

Whether it’s red versus blue in politics, or reclaiming pink as a part of feminism, color has always played an important role in sending political messages — including protests. Green was the color of the pro-abortion protests in Argentina, while the “Yellow Vest” protests in France in 2018 had one particular color to symbolize the purpose of people taking the streets.

Whether it’s on a t-shirt, sneakers, or ribbons in your hair, wearing yellow can support the message of the protests and connect millions of people together across the country.

What Are The No Kings Protests?

Large protests are expected in major cities across the U.S. including Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, but there are planned protests everywhere across the country. Over 2,500 events are planned across all 50 states. The protests will vary in scale, but their energy reflects a growing urgency among Americans who feel democracy itself is at risk. Organizers hope that this protest is the biggest one yet, surpassing the numbers seen in previous protests. In a separate Instagram post on Sep. 26, the Indivisible Team wrote, “Let’s make October 18 the largest day of peaceful protest in American history.”

Can’t wear yellow? That’s also completely fine. The important thing is showing up and making your voice heard.