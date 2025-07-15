The Best ‘TSITP’ Memes To Use For Literally Any Situation

If your summer doesn’t feel complete without a Cousins Beach love triangle and hearing a Taylor Swift song, you’re in luck. The Summer I Turned Pretty returns July 16 for its highly-anticipated third and final season on Prime Video. In Season 3, Belly has found herself caught between the two Fisher brothers (again), trying to navigate her relationship with Jeremiah in college while still feeling the gravitational pull of Conrad. Even with the most emotional scenes in the show, like Conrad’s song at his mother’s funeral, the internet never fails to turn them into meme-worthy moments. Spoiler alert: Some spoilers for Season 3 (from the Jenny Han book the season is based on) ahead.
Whether it’s a dramatic beach love confession or the soul-crushing “Silver Springs” moment at Susannah’s funeral, the show never fails to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions. Fans have turned iconic moments of the show — from dramatic, sad, hilarious, to unhinged — into the most perfect laugh-out-loud content. The Summer I Turned Pretty memes that fans have made, from even the most gut-wrenching moments, never fail to make viewers laugh through the tears. After all, whose FYP on TikTok isn’t full of hilarious TSITP edits?
So whether you’re Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or Team Belly-Should-Find-Someone-Else, these memes will hit home and find themselves in your daily texts. Grab your Sour Patch Kids and your Swedish Fish and prepare to cackle at the most iconic TSITP memes to use for any situation. (I promise you won’t be disappointed.)
-
With the new semester of school around the corner, there’s nothing more iconic than Conrad’s delivery of “I don’t care” in response to schoolwork. Let’s be honest, we’ve all been there.
-
For this upcoming season, it’s always good to have a video of the author of the books herself, Jenny Han, proclaiming that “Belly’s for the streets,” especially after putting the brothers both through the wringer.
-
Every Team Conrad girlie loves to keep memes of Jeremiah in their back pocket. One iconic and hilarious moment that’s been memed to pieces is his delivery of “pretty please,” while begging Belly to go swimming with him. Even the Team Jeremiah girls can’t deny that it’s hilarious.
-
The scene of Belly driving to “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo while crying in Season 2 is something that *every* girl can relate to.
-
This screenshot of Jeremiah, Conrad, and Belly from Season 2 *perfectly* encapsulates the entire plot of the show, love triangle and all.
-
The scene of Conrad sliding down the wall in Season 2 after seeing Belly and Jeremiah together may have been one of the most devastating moments of the whole season, but somehow TSITP fans found a way to make it funny.
-
Needless to say, TSITP fans are coping over the ending of the series with humor.
-
Because what’s a summer without a season of TSITP?
-
This one is for all of the Team Conrad girlies out there.
-
And, of course, one meme for the Team Jeremiah girlies who are already mourning the loss of Bellyjere because of the ending of the final book.
With every season comes more meme-able moments, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what the hilarious fans come up with for the third and final season of the show.