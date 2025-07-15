The Best ‘TSITP’ Memes To Use For Literally Any Situation

If your summer doesn’t feel complete without a Cousins Beach love triangle and hearing a Taylor Swift song, you’re in luck. The Summer I Turned Pretty returns July 16 for its highly-anticipated third and final season on Prime Video. In Season 3, Belly has found herself caught between the two Fisher brothers (again), trying to navigate her relationship with Jeremiah in college while still feeling the gravitational pull of Conrad. Even with the most emotional scenes in the show, like Conrad’s song at his mother’s funeral, the internet never fails to turn them into meme-worthy moments. Spoiler alert: Some spoilers for Season 3 (from the Jenny Han book the season is based on) ahead.

Whether it’s a dramatic beach love confession or the soul-crushing “Silver Springs” moment at Susannah’s funeral, the show never fails to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions. Fans have turned iconic moments of the show — from dramatic, sad, hilarious, to unhinged — into the most perfect laugh-out-loud content. The Summer I Turned Pretty memes that fans have made, from even the most gut-wrenching moments, never fail to make viewers laugh through the tears. After all, whose FYP on TikTok isn’t full of hilarious TSITP edits?

So whether you’re Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or Team Belly-Should-Find-Someone-Else, these memes will hit home and find themselves in your daily texts. Grab your Sour Patch Kids and your Swedish Fish and prepare to cackle at the most iconic TSITP memes to use for any situation. (I promise you won’t be disappointed.)

With every season comes more meme-able moments, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what the hilarious fans come up with for the third and final season of the show.