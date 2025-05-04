It’s time for the 2025 Met Gala! Each year, when the Met Gala rolls around, fans eagerly await the event’s guest list, hoping to see their favorite stars in iconic fits. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The co-chairs for this year include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrel Williams and Anna Wintour, as well as LeBron James as an honorary chair. Usually about 450 guests are invited to the Met Gala. Of course, this has led fans to ask if one of the most illustrious stars, Taylor Swift, will be at the 2025 Met Gala. Here’s what we know right now.

Besides the hosts, there are a few other confirmed attendants. The 2025 Gala will have a host committee including André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker. So, we know for sure that these celebs will be at the 2025 Met Gala.

Swift made her first Met Gala appearance in 2008. But unfortunately, she hasn’t attended the event since 2016, when she was a co-chair along with Idris Elba. It’s likely that Swift hasn’t been a guest for several years due to her busy schedule. After all, between tours and album releases, she’s one of the busiest stars out there. But Swift isn’t on tour currently, with her Eras Tour ending in December 2024. As a result, there is a possibility we could be seeing her on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. However, there are no sources just yet to indicate that she will be in attendance. For now, fans are just keeping their fingers crossed that she will make a Met Gala comeback.

That being said, Swift has had some pretty iconic fits in the several years that she did attend the event. Starting in 2008, Swift showed up in a glittery, scale-inspired gown with her trademark blonde curls. Talk about a throwback! The theme was Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, and the dress was totally giving mermaid vibes.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In 2010, Swift wore a white off-the-shoulder gown from Ralph Lauren paired with a red lip, cat eye, and updo. Simple yet elegant, and fitting for the theme of American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity. In 2011, Swift took it up a notch with a layered gown featuring mesh and lace for the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme.

For the 2013 Met Gala, Swift showed up in an edgier look, with a black studded gown and a dark, dramatic eye look. It was perfect for the theme PUNK: Chaos to Couture. Swift’s 2014 look was definitely a showstopper, featuring an Oscar de la Renta gown. In fact, Swift referenced the look in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

In 2016, Swift channeled the theme Manus x Machina with a silver bedazzled Louis Vuitton dress, paired with a platinum blonde bob and dark lipstick.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Here’s hoping we have new photos of Swift on the Met Gala steps in 2025.