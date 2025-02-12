Kylie Kelce Opened Up About How She Found Out Travis Was Dating Taylor Swift

Finally, Kylie Kelce is giving the Swifties what they want. On Feb. 12, Kelce opened up about finding out her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, was dating Taylor Swift in a Call Her Daddy interview. Kylie, married to retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shared how the pop star came into the picture. Host Alex Cooper asked Kelce if she and the Kelce family were told when Travis was dating Swift, to which Kelce responded, “We were not.” She continued, “We knew before everyone else knew, but… it did not hit the group chat.”

Cooper asked Kelce a few questions about her meeting Swift. Kelce said Travis and Swift were dating for a while before she first met Swift at the Chiefs vs. Bills game in January 2024. “People are deeply disturbed by this. There was all this stuff leading up to it, like, ‘Well, why haven’t they met?’ ‘They’re avoiding each other,’” Kelce said. “I’m not avoiding anyone. I would love to meet someone, especially someone Travis is dating.”

Kelce detailed more about how the dynamic of meeting Swift wasn’t as weird as people thought — when she began dating her husband, she revealed that she didn’t meet Travis until eight months later. “And she’s busy.” Kelce and Cooper joked about Swift casually being one of the world’s biggest pop stars and that she was doing her Eras Tour simultaneously. “It’s just so silly to me that that was how that story was written,” Kelce said.

Kelce also shared a fun moment with the couple and her husband Jason: a “double date,” which they had at home. When asked if she had tried Swift’s home cooking, she replied, “I didn’t eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant at the time, and it was just one of those where nothing sounded [good].”

Kelce also shared a wholesome moment where she and Swift bonded over the fact that they both grew up going to the same shore points in New Jersey. “Her family was like Sea Isle, Stone Harbor, and that’s like the areas I grew up going to,” Kelce added. Kelce and her family have a house in Sea Isle, too.

The mother of soon-to-be four shared a bit more about her relationship with Travis and said although she doesn’t see Travis often, she gives him sisterly advice, and they love to keep it light and fun with one another. “It’s a lot of playful banter,” Kelce said. “It’s almost like we gang up on him a little bit. But it’s the most fun dynamic, and watching Jason and Travis together is so funny. It’s almost like everyone else isn’t in the room anymore.”