It’s almost time for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards! With an amazing roster of performers set to take the stage and make appearances throughout the night, fans are counting down the minutes until showtime. Most are excited to see celebs like Taylor Swift, who is dominating this year’s nominations with 10 nods, including Artist of the Year. Coming off the success with her record-breaking album The Tortured Poets Department and her Eras Tour, many are wondering whether or not Swift will actually make an appearance at the 2024 VMAs.

As of Sep. 10, it hasn’t been confirmed if Swift will be present at the awards ceremony on Sept. 11. However, she does have many eyes on her, due to a surprise she could have in the store for fans. At the 2022 VMAs, the singer announced her album Midnights and used this brilliant tactic again at the 2024 Grammys, where she announced The Tortured Poets Department. Given the fact that Swift has made it her mission to announce new music at live events, many Swifties are convinced she may announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at this year’s VMAs.

It’s also possible that she could perform her hit single “Fortnight” with collaborator Post Malone, who’s right behind her in the nominations running with nine nods.

Will Swift break any records at the 2024 vmas?

If Swift wins all of the categories she’s been nominated for, she will be the most-awarded artist in VMAs history. As of now, Beyoncé holds the record for the most VMAs with 30 awards under her belt (some of the awards she shares shared with her former Destiny Child’s members and Jay-Z). Right behind Beyoncé is Swift, who currently has 23 VMAs moonpeople.

If Swift becomes the artist with the most VMAs, it will boost her resume and add on to the countless accolades she already has. Another thing to keep in mind is that this year’s award ceremony will mark 15 years since Swift won her first VMA and was rudely interrupted by Kanye West during her acceptance speech. If anything, Swift should come out with all the fire that she has in her.

There’s a lot Swift and her fans have to look forward to at the 2024 VMAs, so it would be dope if she makes an appearance, flawlessly wins, and gives her fans a surprise of a lifetime! And if she does attend, maybe she’ll bring Travis Kelce as her date!