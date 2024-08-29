Swifties Think Taylor Will Announce ‘Rep (TV)’ At The 2024 VMAs

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner and I’m so excited! . This year, some of the biggest artists of the in the music industry are nominated for awards, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift, This year will also be 15 years since Swift attended her first VMAs and won her first ever moonperson in 2009. Given this huge big milestone, she could possibly announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on this exciting night, right? That’s what some Swifties are thinking.

The theory that Swift is going to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) originated from creator @kamandlam on TikTok on Aug. 7. In the video, she says, “I know Taylor is plotting, scheming, and planning for something huge at the VMA Awards. She is literally dominating the nominations with 10 nominations: Video of the Year for “Fortnight” — which she directed — , Song of the Year for “Fortnight,” Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction.”

The creator goes onto say, ““Two years ago, [Swift] announced Midnights at the VMAs in 2022. In 2024, at the Grammy’s, she announced The Tortured Poets Department.”

During an Eras Tour concert in Nashville in May 2023, Swift told the audience, “I love to plan things and then I love to surprise you with the things I’ve been planning. It’s my love language with you, you know? I plot, I scheme, I plan and then I get to tell you about it.”

In addition to @kamandlam’s TikTok, Variety also mentioned the potential of a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement at this year’sVMA’s when reporting on the show’s nominees. “If Swift hasn’t announced a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) by then, there may be a big tune-in among Swifties hopeful that she will use a VMAs speech to do it,” the outlet wrote. Let’s not forget that when Swift first won her first moonperson for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” at the 2009 VMAs, Kanye West infamously went on stage and interrupted her speech, igniting drama between the two. If Swift were to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2025 VMAs, it would be a full-circle moment.

Taylor’s new midnights body suit is giving night of the VMAs After Party. It’s giving Reputation TV announcement at the VMAs this year on September 11th!!🧡🖤 What do you think ?!#LondonTSTheErasTour #taylornation @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/Wr0UalD9Vl — REPiscoming🐍 (@Repiscomingxx) August 16, 2024

On September 10, 2024, Taylor Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2024 VMAs. The album will release that Friday on September 13th, 2024—exactly 15 years since Kanye West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs. pic.twitter.com/jLcmE79uwG — Taylor Smith (@taylorsmith13_) August 9, 2024

What if Taylor doesn’t announce reputation TV this week, & she announced it at the VMAs instead since that’s where LWYMMD MV premiered & all she says for one of her acceptance speeches is “there will be no explanation there will just be reputation” & TN tweets the preorder link — ♡ Linda ✧영원히 너와 꿈꾸고 싶다✧ 🦉 (@kimicka13) August 16, 2024

She just sang IDSB and made the same snake motion with her hands. She’s done this before!!👇🏼👇🏼It’s giving Rep Announcement at this years VMAs!!🐍🧡🖤#TaylorSwift #RepTV #LondonTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/cTtVpxItcf — REPiscoming🐍 (@Repiscomingxx) August 18, 2024

IM CONVINCED TAYLOR’S ANNOUNCING #REPTV AT THE #VMAS WITH HER RECREATING K*NYE INTERRUPTING HER BUT HAVING THE PERSON DOING IT ANNOUNCE WHEN ITS COMING OUT MARK MY WORDS BABY! — taylana !! (@SlayDel57757) August 19, 2024

About Rep TV… If Taylor goes to the VMAs in September what if she announces it there like she did with TTPD at the Grammys. A VMA announcment would be iconic considering the VMAs incident is what inspired that album. #TaylorSwift #REPTV #LondonTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour — Mar (@Scoop_The_Stars) August 20, 2024

Needless to say, I’m counting down the days until the Sept. 11 to see what exciting things happen at this year’s VMAs. I just have one thing to ask: Are you ready for it?