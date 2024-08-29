Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Swifties Think Taylor Will Announce ‘Rep (TV)’ At The 2024 VMAs

Kayleigh Shaw

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner and I’m so excited! . This year, some of the biggest artists of the in the music industry  are nominated for awards, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift, This year will also be 15 years since Swift attended her first VMAs and won her first ever moonperson in 2009. Given this huge big milestone, she could possibly announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on this exciting night, right? That’s what some Swifties are thinking. 

The theory that Swift is going to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) originated from creator @kamandlam on TikTok on Aug. 7. In the video, she says, “I know Taylor is plotting, scheming,  and planning for something huge at the VMA Awards. She is literally dominating the nominations with 10 nominations: Video of the Year for “Fortnight” — which she directed — , Song of the Year for “Fortnight,” Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction.” 

The creator goes onto say, ““Two years ago, [Swift] announced Midnights at the VMAs in 2022. In 2024, at the Grammy’s, she announced The Tortured Poets Department.

During an Eras Tour concert in Nashville in May 2023, Swift told the audience, “I love to plan things and then I love to surprise you with the things I’ve been planning. It’s my love language with you, you know? I plot, I scheme, I plan and then I get to tell you about it.” 

In addition to @kamandlam’s TikTok, Variety also mentioned the potential of a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement at this year’sVMA’s when reporting on the show’s nominees. “If Swift hasn’t announced a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) by then, there may be a big tune-in among Swifties hopeful that she will use a VMAs speech to do it,” the outlet wrote. Let’s not forget that when Swift first won her first moonperson for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” at the 2009 VMAs, Kanye West infamously went on stage and interrupted her speech, igniting drama between the two. If Swift were to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2025 VMAs, it would be a full-circle moment.

Needless to say, I’m counting down the days until the Sept. 11 to see what exciting things happen at this year’s VMAs. I just have one thing to ask: Are you ready for it?

