As fashion lovers eagerly await the attendees to show up at the 2025 Met Gala, theories of who’s making a red carpet appearance keep popping up on my FYP (and for good reason). Stars will begin showing up at fashion’s biggest event of the year at 6 p.m. EST on Met Gala Monday, and as I watch it from home, I can’t help but wonder who’s actually attending. Like, will Tate McRae be at the 2025 Met Gala?

It’s already been announced that Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour will co-chair, and cultural icons like Dapper Dan, Janelle Monáe, and LeBron James will be in attendance. In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Emma Chamberlain also announced she’ll be returning this year to conduct her iconic red carpet interviews. With so much uncertainty surrounding which other celebrities will attend, I can’t help but wonder, will Tate McRae be there?

Although McRae hasn’t ever had a Met Gala appearance, the pop star became even more of a music and style icon over the last year. She headlined at Lollapalooza Brazil, sat down with Vogue for an exclusive interview, and showed off her dazzling Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown in March.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

With McRae’s busy schedule and her Miss Possessive tour coming up in August, fans are assuming she might not be showing up for this year’s star-studded event. However, the pop star’s next performance will take place in Lisbon on Wednesday, May 7, seemingly giving her enough time to attend the Met Gala on May 5 and rush over to Portugal for her show.

Rumors also suggest that McRae will attend the Met Gala with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, following their appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they made their relationship red carpet official. Laroi is also praised for his unique style, and has been featured on the cover of Vogue Australia. He’s also frequently seen wearing Saint Laurent outfits, so who knows? They might make a surprise appearance together this year.

While McRae is not confirmed as an attendee for this year’s Met Gala yet, some fans are manifesting her appearance on social media.

btw tate mcrae will be at the met gala this year — e,xoxo (@erickjadi) January 27, 2025

If you’re eagerly waiting for McRae or any other of your favorite celebs to show up at the Met Gala, keep your fingers crossed, and make sure to watch the Met Gala livestream.