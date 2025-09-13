Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Will Selena Gomez Be At The 2025 Emmys? Here’s What We Know

Are you ready for the 2025 Emmy Awards, aka TV’s biggest night of the year? With the ceremony right around the corner on Sept. 14, fans can’t help but wonder: will Selena Gomez be at the 2025 Emmys? There has been plenty of buzz surrounding her appearance, considering that she didn’t snag a personal nomination this year. Still, her Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building remains very much in the spotlight, with a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, keeping the show in the game. 

Gomez has been the moment on the red carpet lately, whether dazzling in a glass-covered Ralph Lauren gown at the 2025 Oscars or serving effortless glam at the SAG Awards. Plus, with Only Murders continuing to be a streaming favorite, fans are hoping she’ll show up to cheer on her castmates and give them another iconic fashion moment. 

Although Gomez isn’t up for a personal award, the show’s presence could mean we will see her at the ceremony. In fact, Elle reports that Gomez is expected to attend to support Only Murders in the Building as it competes for one of the night’s top honors. Plus, Season 5 of the show premieres on Hulu on Sep. 9, just five days before the Emmys. After all, it wouldn’t be the Emmy Awards without at least one head-turning red carpet moment from Gomez, right? 

Of course, there is also Gomez’s whirlwind personal life. Between rumors that her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco is imminent and her jam-packed schedule, it’s anyone’s guess if she’ll make time for the Emmys, but signs are pointing to yes. 

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sep. 14, 2025 on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+. So, whether she shows up on stage or just in the audience, all eyes will be waiting to see if Selena Gomez makes her grand entrance

Until then, fans can keep manifesting those red carpet photos, because let’s be real — Gomez always knows how to steal the show.

