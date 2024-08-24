An ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Recap To Jog Your Memory Ahead Of Season 4

It’s almost time! The popular Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building, will premiere its fourth season on Aug. 27. The trailer for the new season was released on May 14 and shows the true-crime podcast trio, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), solving another murder at the Arconia and a Hollywood Studio expressing interest in turning their podcast into a movie.

With the new season’s release date quickly approaching, here’s a refresher on what happened in Season 3.

Season 2 ended with a flash forward to the murder of Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy. Ben is an actor in Oliver’s musical, Death Razzle Dazzle and in Season 3, viewers learn about Gregg Rivera, Ben’s stalker. Gregg is arrested for Ben’s murder in Season 3, episode 2 after he was seen leaving the Arconia shortly after the actor. Mabel eventually discovers Gregg did not murder Ben after realizing the time of his death and the departure time were incorrect.

Throughout Season 3, the trio piece together clues and had named Joy Payne, Loretta Durkin and Dickie Glenroy as murder suspects before figuring out who the murderer actually was. Before the culprit was revealed, Loretta, played by Meryl Streep, confessed to murdering Ben as she believed she was covering for Ben’s brother and her son, Dickie.

The trio stops Loretta from pleading guilty at her arraignment after they recreate opening night and conclude Donna is actually the murderer.

Donna confesses to Ben’s murder on the Death Razzle Dazzle musical’s second opening night. She says she poisoned Ben to stop him from performing after reading the preview of a harsh review of his performance in the play. Donna believed that preventing Ben from going on in the musical would protect her son Cliff’s first production from being a failure.

But then, Donna’s son, Cliff, is revealed to be the murderer. Ben had figured out Donna had poisoned him with a cookie and was going to call the police. During Oliver’s party on opening night, Cliff pushes Ben down the elevator shaft, ultimately killing him. Donna and Cliff are arrested after the curtain call for the musical’s second opening night.

In the Season 3 finale, Charles’s former acting stand-in from his show Brazzos, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), is murdered. Sazz arrived at the after-party for the musical and was dressed in an outfit identical to Charles’s. Sazz then goes to Charles’s apartment to get wine, where she is shot in the chest.

But it seems the shooter was trying to murder the real Charles based on some clues. Fans will just have to wait until Season 4 to find out who killed Sazz and what’s next for the podcast trio.