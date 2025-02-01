Livies, Here’s What We Know About Whether Olivia Rodrigo Will Be At The Grammys

With the 2025 Grammys airing on Feb. 2, the one question *I* still have is, will Olivia Rodrigo be in attendance? Nominated for a total of 14 Grammys throughout the course of her career, Rodrigo is no stranger to the award show. However, this year, she’s only been nominated for one award under the Best Song Written for Visual Media thanks to her single, “Can’t Catch Me Now – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

In past years, Rodrigo has been nominated for a variety of Grammy Awards categories, racking in six nominations for the 2024 ceremony and seven nominations in 2022, which included two wins. “When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was gonna be an Olympic gymnast, even though I could barely do a cartwheel. She thought I was joking, but I was super defensive,” Rodrigo said while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. “And the next week, when I told her I was gonna win a GRAMMY, she was very supportive, even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream.”

Rodrigo went on the thank her parents for being her biggest supporters from the beginning. “I wanna thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy,” she said. “And I wanna thank my mom and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a GRAMMY as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover.”

The singer’s Grammys stint didn’t end there because two years later, because took to the stage to perform “Vampire,” which she earned three nominations for during the 2024 ceremony.

2025 marks a different year for Rodrigo as her one nomination has fans (myself included) wondering if she will make any sort of appearance at this year’s award show. Considering that she’s not performing and hasn’t released any new music in a while, it’s unclear if she’ll attend the coveted ceremony. However, despite only one nomination to her name this Grammy season, fans are holding out *serious* hope that Rodrigo will be in attendance, whether as a nominee or a presenter.

As a Rodrigo fan, I can only hope that she’ll be in attendance so that all the crossovers I’ve been *needing* happen once and for all.