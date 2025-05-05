The fashion Olympics have finally arrived, and I can’t help but wonder who exactly will be in attendance! The 2025 Met Gala airs May 5 at 6 p.m. EST. Already expecting to show up and show out for the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme are Coleman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky. However, fans can’t help but wonder which other icons will make it out onto the carpet. Like, will Olivia Rodrigo be at the 2025 Met Gala?

Making her debut at the Met Gala in 2021, Rodrigo stunned on the carpet in a chic, all-black, lace bodysuit. Although it wasn’t my favorite outfit of hers, she blew fans away away the following year. In 2022, for the Gilded Glamour theme, Rodrigo stole fans’ hearts with an iconic SOUR-purple dress, with butterflies lining her hair. Immediately, this look became iconic to her brand, staying true to her youth and still effortlessly blending in the dress code. I genuinely have not stopped thinking about that look ever since.

Despite Rodrigo’s 2023 Audrey-Hepburn inspired appearance on the Met Gala steps and her homage to Karl Lagerfeld, it’s still up in the air if she will make it out to the 2025 carpet after missing it in 2024.

I, for one, am a firm believer that she will be in attendance. Now that her GUTS world tour has concluded, she has no shows scheduled until The Governor’s Ball Music Festival in June, so there is no interference that fans can expect to get in the way of her and the Met Gala steps.

It looks to be that all stars are aligning for the singer, and with no tour getting in the way of a possible appearance, she may just surprise us and wow us once more at the 2025 Met Gala. Something tells me that we won’t know until the special night, though.