Breakout comedy star Marcello Hernández has been popular on social media for a while now, having gone viral for his role in popular Saturday Night Live sketches like the Dune Popcorn Bucket and, my personal favorite, his commentary on short kings. He also has a successful stand-up comedy career, with videos from his performances consistently going viral on social media (his clip about Cuban moms is hilarious).

Along with being a super successful comedian, Hernández has also become something of a heartthrob, with a growing number of fans being collectively obsessed with him. He oozes charisma, and it feels like the entire internet has a crush on this guy — especially now, in the wake of one of his most popular SNL sketches to date.

ICYMI, in the Oct. 12 episode of SNL, skit featuring Hernández became an immediate sensation. The skit features a group of bridesmaids — including none other than Ariana Grande! — performing a parody of the song “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter at their friend’s wedding, telling the story of their bachelorette trip, in which the bride meets a guy named Domingo, and announces she’s leaving her husband for him. And ever since, “Domingo” — both the song from the sketch as well as the eponymous character, played by none other than Hernández — has popped up everywhere, with people particularly obsessed with Hernández’s performance.

And while the “Domingo” version of Hernández from this skit is pretty obviously taken, what everyone really wants to know now is: Is Hernández single IRL?

Unfortunately, as of Oct. 18, that answer is not super clear. The comedian seems to keep much of his dating life private, and because his celebrity status has only really become big over the past couple of years, much of his personal life has not occurred with him in the public eye.

Briefly, there were rumors that Hernández was linked with actress Kaia Gerber after photos surfaced of them dancing together at a party in September, which sparked rumors of a breakup between Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler. However, none of these rumors were ever confirmed, and there have been no breakup announcements from Gerber or Butler — the two have been sighted together as recently as October — so this little blip appears to have been mere gossip and speculation.

Overall, Hernández’s has not commented about his relationship status, so fans are still uncertain about his love life, so fans will just have to keep hopefully pining after him for now.