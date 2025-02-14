Y’all, Love Might Not Have *Actually* Been Blind For ‘LIB’s Taylor & Daniel

Season 8 of the fan-favorite Netflix series Love is Blind has been no exception to the juicy drama that keeps fans coming back for more. This Valentine’s Day, the first six episodes of Season 8 dropped (psst, if you don’t have plans for the holiday yet, now you have some). The season produced five engagements from inside the pods: Lauren and David, Monica and Joey, Sara and Ben, Virginia and Devin, and Taylor and Daniel. Of course, no LIB premiere would be complete without ending the last episode in the batch on a *massive* cliffhanger, leaving fans with one question: Are Taylor and Daniel still together?

In the pods, Taylor and Daniel made it official, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They bonded over topics like Christmas (and even gifted each other their stockings) and overall, formed an instantaneous connection. The two shared an effortless face-to-face reveal in Episode 6 and their banter was off the charts. What viewers *didn’t* expect in that episode was a cliffhanger that left many questioning the fate of the couple. And, yeah, it’s never occurred before in LIB history (and there have been a lot of different scandals and love triangles, to say the least).

“When the doors first opened and I saw Daniel, I thought, ‘He’s so familiar to me,’ but I couldn’t place it,” Taylor said after meeting Daniel outside of the pods. “Is it familiar because I’ve pictured his face through a wall 15 million times? Is he familiar ‘cause I’ve heard his voice? I have this overwhelming feeling that when the doors opened last night, that was not the first time that he saw me.”

Taylor shared that before entering the pods, she received a follow request on Instagram and was “fairly positive” Daniel was the one who followed her “not long before coming to the show.”

Taylor also noted how many of the topics she and Daniel had bonded over in the pods were all featured in her Instagram bio. “It says that I’m a registered nurse. It says that I love Taco Bell. It says that family and faith are important to me,” she explained. “All these major things.”

The episode ended in a nail-biting confrontation between Taylor and Daniel after she confronted him about it, leaving many fans to speculate how things will play out between them in upcoming episodes. Only time will tell the fate of Taylor and Daniel’s relationship. I know I’ll be waiting patiently for the next batch of eps to drop on Feb. 21.

