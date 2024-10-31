We *Finally* Know When ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Is Coming

As the curtains closed on the drama-filled Season 7 of Love is Blind, many fans have found themselves asking one big question: Will there be a Season 8? During the highly anticipated Season 7 reunion on Oct. 30, we got an official release date for Love Is Blind Season 8 and it’s coming pretty soon. So besties, grab your golden goblets because there our fave dating show will soon be returning for a new season. Here’s everything we know so far.

During the Season 7 reunion, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed that LIB Season 8 will be premiering on February 14, 2025. The season will mark the five-year anniversary of the show, and what better way to commemorate this than by airing on the day of love! The Lacheys also revealed that Season 8 will take place in Minneapolis.

But that’s not all! Fans were also introduced to a few singles, who teased at what to come in Season 8. “It’s such a small community,” one single said. “You kind of see the same people over and over. I just never found the right person that clicked for me.”

Before the Lacheys officially confirmed an eighth season during the Season 7 reunion, fans did some digging and found hints that pointed towards the upcoming season. In July 2024, Love Is Blind’s production company, Kinetic Content, posted some casting calls on Instagram for upcoming seasons for the show in various cities including Denver, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Miami, Atlanta, New England, and Columbus. Needless to say, the posts caused fans to theorize about possible locations for future seasons.

The show’s casting director, Donna Driscoll, shared details about the steps for casting in a potential new season in an Oct. 4 interview with USA Today. Driscoll said that there’s currently a full team casting singles in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. “We haven’t really done this in the Midwest, but more important, the host of our show, Nick Lachey, was raised in Cincinnati,” Driscoll explained. Their goal for casting the next season of the show was to “[look] for everyday people who are looking for love.” The entire casting experience, from start to finish, ranges from 3-6 months.

The application (which is now open BTW) contains nearly 70 questions about the applicant and why they’re ready to take on love in the pods. If their application is successful, applicants have a phone interview followed by a Zoom interview to determine if they are ready to see if love truly is blind.LIB is always seeking out new contestants on Netflix’s NetflixReality website, where those interested can submit a video for reality shows that air on Netflix (one of the most popular being LIB).

All of my fellow LIB fans can now rest easy knowing Season 8 is on its way. See all of you in February!