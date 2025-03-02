Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been taking the internet by storm lately and TBH, it’s no surprise. They’re two of the biggest names in Hollywood, so of course, their relationship is always making the headlines. Also, with award season in full swing and Chalamet attending some of the biggest events of the year with Jenner by his side, they probably have a lot more public appearances in store for 2025. But with the 2025 Oscars almost here, we can’t help but wonder: Will Jenner attend the event on Chalamet’s arm?

Following Jenner’s on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott, she sparked romance rumors with Chalamet. They were first spotted together laughing while at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. Onlookers immediately clocked flirting and the rumors began. Jenner and Chalamet were then spotted together in September 2023 at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in LA.

Since then, the two have attended multiple award shows together. In November 2023, Chalamet and Jenner attended the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City. Jenner was awarded the Brand Award while Chalamet presented the Film Award to director Martin Scorsese. In January 2024, the pair cozied up together at the Golden Globes, where they shared a kiss and an “I love you” if the lip-reading sleuths were correct. In January 2025, Jenner showed her support for Chalamet at their second Golden Globes together. They even shared a kiss for the cameras. A month later, they attended the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where Chalamet was nominated for his standout role as Bob Dylan in the biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Privacy is a big part of Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship, especially when they’re trying to hang out on the low away from red carpets and big-name celebrities. “Privacy is so important to me in life,” Jenner told Vogue in August 2024. “It feels so good.”

When it comes to the 2025 Oscars, which airs on Mar. 2, it’s unclear if Jenner will attend the show with Chalamet. In case you didn’t know, Chalamet is up for his second nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown. His first nomination came from his role in the 2017 cult classic, Call Me By Your Name. With these two nominations, Chalamet has already made Oscars history. He’s become the second youngest actor to ever receive two Best Actor Oscar nominations before the age of 30, following James Dean who received two nominations by the time he turned 24. If Chalamet wins, he will become the youngest actor to ever take home the award in this category.

I have a feeling, judging from Jenner’s unwavering support of her man’s career that she’ll be right by Chalamet’s side as he vies for a historic win against his famous colleagues.

Now, I just want to know if Jenner and Chalamet will have coordinating outfits — I know their fashion sense apart is to die for but how about together?