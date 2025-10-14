Will Jen Affleck Be On ‘DWTS’ Tonight? Here’s An Update On Her Sickness

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars has triggered a bit of a Dancing With The Stars resurgence, if you will. From TikToker Alix Earle to Boy (and Girl) Meets World star Danielle Fishel — plus the mainstream breakout of zookeeper Robert Irwin (son of the legendary conservationist Steve Irwin) — the 20th anniversary of ABC’s classic dance competition show has been nothing short of electric. Unfortunately, it looks like one of this season’s stars may not perform on Oct. 14. Jen Affleck, one of the stars of the hit reality show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has reportedly been unable to practice due to an undisclosed illness.

Airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+ and available the next day on Hulu, this DWTS season has already featured three theme nights (One-Hit Wonders, TikTok, and Disney) and a surprise double elimination, along with stunning dance performances. Now, Oct. 14 is Dedication Night — an opportunity for each celebrity contestant to honor some of the most important people in their lives with their Week 5 performances — and honestly, it seems like it’s about to make a whole lot of us cry.

However, on Oct. 12, news broke that Jen has been dealing with an illness since the last show. On social media, Jen confirmed she’s not sick with COVID-19, but missing practice and not feeling well puts her chances of performing a Viennese Waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Diage, dedicated to her mother Maria, in jeopardy. Her husband, Zac Affleck, posted to TikTok asking for prayers and comments to surprise her with at her trailer.

Then, on Oct. 14, Zac posted a TikTok thanking fans for their support, and said that he was on his way to decorate Jen’s trailer. Additionally, Jen posted on her Instagram story that, despite being sick all week and missing practice, she and her partner, Jan Ravenik, still managed to “pull something off.”

I know that I won’t be the only one sending her all of the healing energy to get through her performance!