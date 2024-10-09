After #DuckGate, ‘LIB’ Hannah & Nicky D’s Fate Is Questionable

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow. With every new season of Love is Blind, one of my favorite aspects is predicting which couples will be saying ‘I do’ at the altar. If you’re anything like me and have been analyzing each couple every episode, you most definitely have your list of predictions. One Season 7 couple that has been causing me to question their fate is none other than Hannah and Nick. The two were previously involved in a love square in the pods with Leo and Brittany. Ultimately, Hannah decided to follow her heart and go with the man who always made her feel like his first choice (even though she wasn’t sure if Nick was actually the one for her as she felt he was a player). The couple has been through their fair share of ups and downs since getting engaged in the pods, and many viewers have been left with one burning question: will these two get married?

Hannah and Nick’s engagement got off to a rocky start, beginning at the face-to-face reveal when Hannah said that she felt as though Nick’s description of himself as a “less buff version” of Henry Cavill wasn’t exactly “truthful.”

“He built himself in a way that was different from what he is,” Hannah shared in a confessional. “I imagined a really big guy. I definitely go for the big guy, like 6’5,” handsome, best-looking guy in the room,” she said. But Hannah pushed this feeling aside and the two headed off to Mexico with the other engaged couples for a romantic getaway. But it was there that Hannah got a huge ick for Nick.

While soaking up some sun together, #DuckGate took center stage when Nick decided to ride a fake duck with another woman while Hannah watched. While it seemed as though Nick just wanted to have fun at the beach, Hannah shared that she was “trying to keep the passion alive” and was “too cool” to ride. And let’s not forget that the woman Nick was riding the ducks with told Hannah not to be jealous. This scene made me cringe because, TBH, it seemed like the two may not be compatible.

Following the incident that seemingly left Hannah doubting everything, she wrote a list of Nick’s flaws and left it for him to see on their bedside table. The list included things like: Too into his feelings? Maturity? Dedicated to this? Self-confidence vs. cocky? Delulu? Oof brutal.

But the awkward energy between Nick and Hannah didn’t stop there. Once they returned to Washington DC to live together, Hannah got a look inside of Nick’s childhood home, where he still lives with his parents, in episode 8. As Nick gave Hannah the grand tour, it was clear that she wasn’t a huge fans of Nick still living at home and told him that she’s not moving into his parent’s basement when they get married. “You’re going to be moving in with me right? You’re moving into my apartment,” she said. Later in the episode, Hannah made it clear to Nick that she’s expecting him to pull his weight in their relationship.

In the beginning of episode 9, Nick and Hannah were cooking together before her brother visited and the energy between them is a bit off. Even though Nick tried to help Hannah prepare dinner, she ultimately declined his assistance after he asked her how much water is needed to boil pasta. “I feel like boiling pasta is the most simple thing you can possibly do,” Hannah said. Once Hannah’s brother, Cade, arrived, things between her and Nick got awkward. After Hannah told Cade that Nick leaves his clean clothes on the bed for her to fold, he takes a subtle jab at her. “That’s what happens when you’re unemployed, right?” Nick said. “Oh, I can’t be mean too.”

Once she served dinner and sat down, Hannah said, “So domesticated. You know, ’cause I’m unemployed.” Nick didn’t find this funny, and then Hannah called him out for not being able to take a joke. Hannah then got up to use the bathroom and Nick confided in Cade. “You haven’t been here, but she’s been, not hard on me, but there have been multiple times where she’s said something way more cruel,” Nick said. “I can take that stuff, but, like, the 20th time, it’s like ‘Ok, I get it.’”

Nick added, “I love her for who she is. But some of the things she says it’s like, ‘F*ck, that kind of hits home. It’s hard to shake off.”

The odds aren’t looking too good for Hannah and Nick saying ‘I do’ at the altar, especially after the sneak peeks into later episodes where Hannah’s seen telling Nick, “Are you mature enough, Nick? Because I’ve taught you everything that you f*cking know; I’ve turned you from a boy into a f*cking man.” While we don’t yet know the context, this conversation does not seem like the one of a happy, soon-to-be-married couple, but only time can tell the fate of this couple.