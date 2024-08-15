Emily & Gabriel’s Relationship Timeline In ‘Emily In Paris,’ From Season 1 To Now

Get ready besties, because Season 4 Part 1 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris will have you saying “sacre bleu!” as Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) relationship takes some unexpected turns.

Although we don’t entirely know the fate of Emily and Gabriel’s relationship (Season 4 Part 2 premieres on Sept. 12), it’s safe to say that their blossoming romance has fans anticipating what will happen next.

The last three seasons have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Emily (and fans), as she’s dealt with her love for Gabriel, while he was in a relationship with Camille. But after learning in Season 3 that Gabriel and Camille were no longer getting married, that meant Emily could finally have a chance at a future with Gabriel.

But let’s not forget the twist and turns Emily and Gabriel went through to get to this point. Let’s take a look at their relationship throughout the past three seasons, and what to expect from this dynamic in Season 4 Part 1. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 follow.

Season 1

Emily and Gabriel started out as neighbors living in the same building in Season 1. The two met after Emily unknowingly tried to break into his apartment. Gabriel flirtatiously greeted Emily, sparking the romantic tension between them from that very moment.

But despite their flirty runs with each other, Gabriel and Emily kept their relationship platonic. Emily often found herself getting into minor problems, while Gabriel continued to be at her rescue and help her navigate through Paris.

The chemistry between the two escalated after Emily kissed Gabriel in Season 1 episode 4 at the Les Deux Compères restaurant, where he works as a chef and later owns. But it’s eventually revealed that Gabriel is dating Camille (Camille Razat) and has been hiding their relationship from Emily all along.

Emily found out about Gabriel and Camille’s relationship after Camille mentioned that the Chef of Les Deux Compères is her boyfriend. After getting over her initial shock, Emily decided not to tell Camille about her harbored feelings for Gabriel to keep their friendship.

Later in the season, Gabriel and Camille went their separate ways. He then admitted to Emily that he felt a spark between them, but Emily wanted something more than just a fling.

Moreover, their decision on just being friends didn’t last long, because Emily drunkenly kissed Gabriel at a party, which ultimately complicated their relationship (again).

Season 2

While fans anticipated seeing Emily and Gabriel get together in Season 2, those hopes came to a screeching halt when he rekindled his romance with Camille.

However, that didn’t stop Emily from trying to find her knight and shining armor. She soon began pursuing a relationship with her co-worker and Gabriel’s friend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

But their relationship didn’t compare to that of Emily and Gabriel.

Camille eventually discovered Gabriel and Emily’s history after finding one of his cooking pans in Emily’s kitchen. This moment led the ladies creating a pact to choose friendship over their complicated romance with Gabriel.

But unfortunately, that didn’t last long because later in the season, Emily realized she still had feelings for Gabriel, but didn’t pursue them after learning that Camille had gotten back together with him.

Season 3

Emily and Gabriel’s feelings for each other became undeniable in Season 3, despite them being with other people.

After Emily found out that Gabriel and Camile were back together, Camille decided to move back in with him.

Things were looking good for Gabriel’s business but it was at the expense of his relationship with Camille because he was always busy. Since Gabriel was at the restaurant a lot, Camille began to get suspicious about him and Emily, since she was always around.

Later in the season, Camille left Paris to go on a work trip in Greece, while Gabriel tagged along on a work trip to Provence with Emily and Alfie.

While on a lunch date that was initially intended for Gabriel and Alfie, Emily and Gabriel received compliments from strangers who thought of them as a “couple.”

While Camille was still on her business trip in Greece, Gabriel drunkenly told Emily that he thinks Camille is having an affair. Though Emily knew this all along, she decided not to tell him the truth.

Despite Gabriel’s suspicions, he proposed to Camille when she returned from Greece.

In Episode 10, “Charade,” both Emily and Gabriel learned that his restaurant would be receiving a Michelin star, and as happy as he was, he kissed her hand in excitement. In the midst of this happy moment, they didn’t know that Camille had witnessed Gabriel’s very friendly gesture, which was the last straw for her.

On the couple’s wedding day, Camille revealed that she and Emily had a pact to prioritize their friendship over their romantic feelings for Gabriel to the guests, which ultimately caused Alfie to break up with Emily.

The ultimate “OMG moment” of the season was finding out that Camille was pregnant, which is why Gabriel felt pressured to marry her right away.

Season 4 Part 1

At this point, everyone knows about Emily’s love triangle with Alfie and Gabriel.

Although Gabriel still has feelings for Emily, he expresses that he doesn’t want to get in the way of her relationship with Alfie. Meanwhile, Emily tries her best to fix things with Alfie, who doesn’t want anything to do with her.

While Emily tries to make things right with her ex-lovers, Gabriel finds out that Camille is missing. Emily believes Camille may be in Greece with her girlfriend Sofia, but after some research, she finds out that Camille is actually in Giverny.

Emily then goes out of her way to get Camille back to Paris, to resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, Gabriel indirectly expresses his love for Emily by telling her, “I know what it’s like to be in love with someone else.”

Later in the season, Emily unknowingly admits to Gabriel that she doesn’t like that Camille and Sofia are now living with him, which he takes a hint at Emily’s true feelings for him.

However, at the Maison Lavaux masquerade ball, Emily slyly hides her chemistry with both Alfie and Gabriel, keeping each of them unaware of her connections with the other. While she plays two romantic versions of herself in one night, Emily and Gabriel enjoy a romantic dance together. The night ends with them French kissing in a horse carriage.

Meanwhile, Sofia and Camille have moved into the apartment across from Gabriel’s. Camille’s reasoning for staying close to Gabriel is because she’s having his baby, but Emily isn’t too happy about that.

Nevertheless, Gabriel and Emily show their love for each other by going on cute dates and Emily supporting Gabriel’s business ventures at the restaurant.

With sparks flying and emotions running high, I wonder: Is this happily ever after for Emily and Gabriel, or will their complicated love story take another unexpected turn? Season 4 Part 2 can’t come soon enough.