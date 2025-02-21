I Have 1 Major Q About The Fate Of ‘LIB’s Dave & Lauren

I’ll just go ahead and say it —Season 8 of Love is Blind’s hot ticket couple is… Dave and Lauren! After a smooth start to their relationship and a dive into not-so-smooth waters, the couple has *definitely* been through thick and thin, but that’s left fans (especially me) wondering if they’ll make it to the end.

Though their fate is still very unknown, it’s safe to say that with how things left off in Episode 9, things don’t look *too* good for the pair. After immediately hitting it off in the pods, it seemed like things were looking up for Dave and Lauren. That is until Dave and Lauren got themselves involved in a love triangle with Molly. Even though Lauren came out on top, things still seemed a bit off between her and Dave.

Tensions slowly began building, which was evident when Dave mentioned his sister and how she disapproved of him going on the show. What we couldn’t have expected was for things to really diverge and for waters to be roaring with built-up tension. Specifically, it looked like Dave’s intimacy, or lack thereof, with Lauren was taking a toll on him and his perspective of their relationship, as evidenced by the hard-to-watch couples’s vacay in Honduras. Even though it’s hard to look past, this lack of intimacy seemed to have seeped into Dave’s personal outlook on Lauren.

Then, Dave and Lauren appeared to take a step back in their relationship when he brought up the fact that she was seeing a guy a few months before going on the show. Lauren clarified that she never dated the guy that Dave just so happens to know as well, but was merely seeing him casually. Dave claimed he’d heard a different story (he and Lauren share mutual friends who apparently told him about her dating life) and because of that, his perspective of her was tainted.

Lauren’s friends, on the other hand, who have no tie to Dave, had no problem sticking their ground in support of her while meeting him for the first time. They clarified that her previous relationship was never serious and that Dave shouldn’t judge seeing as he casually hung out with women before going on LIB.

After that, Dave and Lauren went their separate ways (at least for the night) as Dave expressed he wasn’t comfortable being around her at that time. Lauren was left in a hard position where, no matter what she said or did, Dave wasn’t changing how he felt about everything.

I personally have a hunch that Dave and Lauren won’t make it to the altar but we’ll just have to wait and see what the next batch of episodes has in store.