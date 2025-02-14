Let’s Unpack That ‘LIB’ Season 8 Love Triangle Between Dave, Molly, & Lauren

Uh oh! It looks like the Season 8 Love Is Blind couples are falling into the troubled waters of love triangles. The start of a new season means the start of new love, relationships, engagements, and more! But it looks like old habits die hard as there are yet again love triangles taking the main stage. This time, it’s David (Dave), Molly, and Lauren who really take the cake for the juiciest love triangle of Season 8. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8 follow.

Starting off strong, Dave gave fans a glimpse into what kind of person he’s been in the past. He started the season off by revealing that his career as a medical device salesman and being surrounded by unrealistic standards due to plastic surgery has tainted the way he views what a woman should look like, transparently sharing that it’s always been about looks for him.

Viewers then meet Lauren, a former teacher who now works in educational sales. Right off the bat, Lauren made her intentions clear that she did this experiment to fulfill the missing piece in her life — a romantic partner. Lauren and Dave’s first date exceeded all normal boundaries, with them immediately diving into vulnerability and honesty, a foreshadowing of what their relationship would look like as it progressed.

Dave’s next date introduced us to Molly, an executive assistant who has never been in a serious relationship. The pair hit it off instantly, but their relationship seemed very “surface level” compared to Dave and Lauren’s connection. While in the women’s quarters, Molly made her interest in Dave very clear. She even name-dropped him in front of everyone (Lauren included).

This love triangle continued through the first few episodes before Dave had to make a choice between Lauren and Molly. He liked both of them equally, fueling the fire of uncertainty of who he would choose to be his future wife. Viewers soon saw him tackling this obstacle in Episode 4 when Molly came into the women’s quarters saying she was Dave’s number one, all for Lauren to hear and be very triggered over. Molly also said that she was “waiting for someone to be broken up with today,” hinting that the person in question was Lauren.

This sentiment pushed Lauren to confront Dave about what she heard from Molly in Episode 5. After clearing things up, Dave had to do some serious reflection on his two relationships and ultimately broke things off with Molly after hearing the things Lauren told him. Molly and Lauren then made amends, leaving no bad blood between them before Lauren entered the pods one last time before Dave proposed.

It’s safe to say this was the juiciest love triangle this season and I’m team definitely Lauren all the way.