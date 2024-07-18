Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for part one of Cobra Kai season 6 follows. If you’ve been watching Netflix’s Cobra Kai since the beginning, then you know that Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) have never really seen eye to eye. They didn’t get off on the right foot and have been in their fair share of fights — on and off the mat. For a while, it seems like Tory and Sam would never get along.

However, in Season 6 Part 1 of Cobra Kai, it appeared that hope wasn’t completely lost as the two seemed to be moving toward a frenemy relationship while working together to make it to the Sekai Taikai, a prestigious international karate tournament.

But after Tory’s unexpected run-in with Senesi John Kreese and the death of her mother, her relationship with Sam looks like it’s become strained again. Now, we can’t help but wonder: Will Sam & Tory ever be friends? It’s hard to say.

Tory and Sam didn’t like each other at first.

Sam and Tory’s rivalry started in Season 2 after Sam accused Tory, the new girl, of stealing her mother’s wallet. Since then, they’ve had many fights on and off the mat including a Miyagi-Do vs. Cobra Kai brawl in school during Season 2.

That fight started after Sam kissed Tory’s boyfriend at the time, Miguel. Tory announced on the loudspeaker at school that Sam was going to pay for what she did and the two fought, which led to Sam being injured by Tory’s brass knuckles and Tory getting expelled.

During that same fight at school, Robby Keene severely injured Miguel leading him to being paralyzed in Season 3. Robby apologized to Miguel after they fought and the two were able to make amends.

Tory and Sam seemed to be moving in the right direction until…

Season 6 begins with Tory and Sam trying to get along as frenemies after they worked together to take down Terry Silver in Season 5. Their team up made fans curious if their feud had finally ended.

However, in episode 3, Sensei Johnny Lawerence put together a sleepover to try to get the two to become enemies again to improve their fighting, but was unsuccessful. Sam and Tory caught on to his plan and left the sleepover but started arguing outside when Tory mentioned that Sam tried to steal her boyfriend.

They then mentioned all the times they’ve hurt one another including the fight at school, prom, and when Cobra Kai broke into Sam’s house. After that heated argument, the two apologized to one another and seemed to be on good terms.

Things came crashing down when Tory decided to leave Miyagi-Do after Senesi Daniel LaRusso wouldn’t her continue an important fight with Sam to determine who the female team captain for the Sekai Taikai would be after finding out that her mom had died.

After storming off, it was believed that Tory was done with karate but to everyone’s surprise, she appeared on Cobra Kai’s team at the Sekai Taikai at the end of Part 1. There’s no telling what Part 2 has in store but it seems like we might get to see Sam and Tory fight after all.