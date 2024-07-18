Nobody Saw That Twist At The End Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 1 Coming

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 follow. Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai is back for its sixth and final season. In case you don’t know, Cobra Kai is a spinoff of the Karate Kid trilogy and has kept fans on the edge of their seats every season, and episode 5 of Season 6 Part 1 is no exception. Part 1ne premiered on July 18 and ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger — Miguel Diaz, Robby Keene, Samantha “Sam” LaRusso, Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, Demetri Alexopoulos, and Devon Lee have made it to the prestigious international karate competition, the Sekai Taikai but wait… Tory Nichols is competing for the rival dojo, Cobra Kai.

If you are wondering how that happened, here’s the breakdown of Part 1’s ending.

Miyagi-Do heads to the Sekai Taikai.

In Part 1, the Miyagi-Do students competed in an intense competition judged by Senesi Mike Barnes to determine who would be one of the six students representing Miyagi-Do at Sekai Taikai in Barcelona, Spain. Only six students competing was a shock to the dojo but no one questioned that the best students Miguel, Robby, Sam, and Tory were going to make the roster.

However, after being chosen to represent Miyagi-Do at Sekai Taikai with Robby, Sam, Miguel, Demetri, and Devon, Tory decided not to compete with Miyagi-Do following the death of her mom. Now, it seems like we’re going to see Miguel, Hawk, Demetri, and Devon compete at the Sekai Taikai with team captains Robby and Sam in Part 2.

Tory’s competing with Cobra Kai.

Tory was on track to compete in the Sekai Taiki and potentially be a team captain until her mother, unfortunately, passed away. Before she died, Tory was confronted by her former sensei, John Kresse, who faked his death at the end of Season 5, escaped prison, and fled to South Korea. Tory stood her ground with Kreese when he approached her before the Sekai Taiki, telling him to “go crawl under your rock” and “I may be a champion but, I am not yours.”

So, when Tory stood beside Kreese and Kim Da-Eun at the Sekai Taikai it was a complete shock.

Tory was set to be on the Miyagi-Do roster for the competition and made a pact with Robby to stick together and win but left the dojo after the fight between her and Sam to determine the female team captain was called off early. Sensei Daniel LaRusso was informed that Tory’s mother passed away and decided to end the fight since she was grieving and using it to fuel her anger. When Sensei Johnny Lawerence, who was the referee, asked why the fight needed to end, Tory yelled that her mother died and pleaded with Sensei LaRusso to continue the fight.

Tory pointed out that LaRussos have favoritism towards their daughter. Sensei Lawrence agreed with her, upsetting Tory further. She ultimately declared she was done and stormed off.

Mr. Miyagi’s past raises more questions.

This season raised a lot of questions about Mr. Miyagi when Daniel and Chozen found a box he had hidden. Opening this box raised a lot of questions about Mr. Miyagi’s identity and actions including fleeing America because he was involved in a robbery and assault. Hopefully, there’s more to this story in Part 2.

Miguel’s dream to go to Stanford is up in the air.

In Part 1, Miguel was deferred from Stanford, his dream school. After speaking with his girlfriend Sam, he decided he needed to beat Robby for the team captain spot to impress Stanford by representing the dojo on an international stage. Though he ends up losing to Robby, hopefully, he’ll be able to strengthen his chances and get accepted to Stanford or a safety school in Part 2.

Demetri and Hawk are not best friends anymore.

Since they were kids, Hawk and Demetri were set on attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). After attending a party at a local college with their former bully and Cobra Kai student Kyler Park, Hawk decided not to apply for Early Action to MIT and instead, explore his options.

In episode 4, Hawk told Demetri that he didn’t apply to MIT. They then went head to head for a flag in the woods as a part of Senesi Barnes’ competition to see who would get the remaining two slots on the Sekai Taikai team.

The two haven’t been friendly since Hawk revealed his decision to not attend MIT but since Hawk was given Tory’s slot for the Sekai Taikai, hopefully, he and Demetri work it out in Part 2.

Devon is on the roster for the Sekai Taiki but at what cost?

Devon has been trying to prove herself as a fighter since leaving Cobra Kai in Season 5. After failing to impress Senesi Barnes, she sabotaged Kenny Payne by adding laxatives to his water and won a spot on the Sekai Taikai team. She lets Kenny think Anthony LaRusso was the culprit because of their feud in the past.

Things are just starting to heat up and I can’t wait for Part 2 to premiere on Nov. 15 to find out what’s next for our favorite karate students.