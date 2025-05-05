Another year, another Met Monday. ICYMI, the annual Met Gala will be taking place on May 5, and if you’re anything like me, you have a few questions as to who will be attending. And with Brat summer defrosting by the day, I have one question in my mind: Will Charli xcx be at the 2025 Met Gala?

We already know that the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” will be full of stars. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour are co-chairs of the event, and it’s known that internet star Emma Chamberlain will be coming back to conduct interviews on the Red Carpet. And while the supposed guest list gets “leaked” every year, it hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if their faves will actually be on the carpet. For the most part, we never truly know until the event officially starts.

Now, if Charli were attending the 2024 Met Gala, it wouldn’t be her first: she served iconic looks in both 2019 and 2024. It hasn’t been confirmed if Charli is going to be walking the red carpet this year, but it is worth noting that she doesn’t have another Brat Tour show until May 9. Plus, her most recent show was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 4, the day before the Met Gala. It could very well be a coincidence, but all signs are pointing to “extremely likely.”

While we may not get confirmation of a Charli xcx Met Gala 2025 appearance until the event actually kicks off, it’s not to say that it won’t happen at all. Given the success of Brat in 2024, which has carried into 2025, it would totally make sense for Charli to snag an invite. Not only that, but Charli was also at the Met Gala pre-party on May 3 — with Doechii, nonetheless.

So, until we know for sure, you can find me blasting “360” and manifesting a very Brat 2025 Met Gala.