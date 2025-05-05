Another Met Monday is upon us, and fashion lovers everywhere are buzzing with excitement over this year’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the 2025 exhibit will shine a spotlight on the rich history of Black men’s fashion, with garments, paintings, and photographs that celebrate the art of dandyism from the 18th century to today. But while anticipation builds for the high-fashion spectacle, one thing is certain — Blake Lively won’t be at the 2025 Met Gala. And yes, fans are already feeling her absence.

Since her 2014 Met Gala debut alongside husband Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Lively has owned her spot on the Met Gala steps. The “Queen of the Met Gala,” as she’s lovingly been dubbed by fans and fashion critics alike, is known for showing up and showing out. Her looks are always on-theme, on-trend, and unforgettable — who could forget the 2022 copper Atelier Versace gown that transformed in real-time and paid homage to New York City? It was a moment. Scratch that — it was a serve.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

So why isn’t Blake Lively attending the 2025 Met Gala?

Well, first, let’s get the rumors out of the way. While the couple has been making headlines recently due to the legal drama surrounding the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, sources close to the situation are making it clear that the lawsuit isn’t the reason for Lively’s decision to skip this year’s gala. According to TMZ, the decision was made before the legal chaos unfolded. An exclusive source confirmed the news to People, sharing, “Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year.”

An insider also told Us Weekly that Lively skipping the Met Gala isn’t out of character, even with her strong ties to the event. “She’s not a Kardashian that goes every year,” the source said. (Whew — shade, but not untrue.) The couple has been pretty selective about their red carpet appearances lately, and considering they haven’t attended the Met Gala since 2022, it’s clear they’re moving at their own pace.

Still, Lively’s absence will be felt. There’s just something magical about a Blake Lively Met Gala moment. She’s one of the few celebs who doesn’t just follow the theme — she becomes it. Whether it’s old-school Hollywood glam, Renaissance royalty, or NYC architecture in gown form, she brings it every single time. And with a theme as rich and visually compelling as this year’s, she would’ve undoubtedly turned out another jaw-dropping look.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

The Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme is expected to be a showcase of elegance, edge, and history. It’s the kind of theme that opens the door for more experimental and masculine silhouettes — think oversized blazers, crisp tailoring, embellished lapels, and bold patterns that blend streetwear with traditional suiting. Although Lively won’t be gracing the carpet this time around, the exhibit itself promises to push fashion forward in the most meaningful ways.

Why isn’t Lively attending this year? It’s hard to know for sure, but maybe Lively is just recharging for a future Met return that’ll blow us all away again.

Despite her absence at this year’s Met Gala, it’s likely that fashion fans will have plenty of menswear-inspired creations to look forward to. This year’s ball is poised to be one of the most powerful and visually-striking yet. But until Blake Lively returns to reclaim her Met Gala crown, we’ll be over here rewatching her 2022 transformation moment for the millionth time.