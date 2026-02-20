Amber Glenn finished her final free skate for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, ending the event with a strong fifth-place finish. Glenn bounced back in a full-blown redemption arc after an early setback with one of her skates during the Games. Considering how her 2026 Games ended, fans of hers are wondering, will Amber Glenn retire?

During her short program on Feb. 17, Glenn had failed to complete one of her jumps, ultimately giving her a zero in the technical skill category and devastating the decorated athlete — she skated off the ice and immediately cried into the arms of her coach. Even after this, fans watched her battle her way back up the leaderboard, and while she didn’t make it to the top, it was fellow American, Alysa Liu, that took the gold.

With an absolutely respectable finish in fifth place, many fans were left wondering: Is this the last time we’ll see Glenn competing on the Olympic ice?

After the final free skate ended on Feb. 19, Glenn was refreshingly honest about the realities of being a professional athlete. She said, “Well, I’ll be 30. I’m lucky my body is holding itself together right now — honestly it barely is. I really hope that going forward, we can find ways to better support athletes, especially when it comes to online spaces.” She also said, “I don’t know how long I have left, so I might be helping more from the sidelines.”

Glenn opened up about the tougher side of social media, pointing out the online backlash she and her teammates — Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — received, and how it can affect athletes. “There have been some really disturbing things said online about the three of us as female athletes. It’s hard not to see that. I hope we can work toward creating a safer space for athletes, especially for young people like Isabeau.”

While not officially confirming a retirement, Glenn is clearly thinking about her future, both on and off the ice. Whether Milan ends up being her final Olympic moment or just another step in an already incredible career, her determination, grit, and hard work have left an undeniable mark. Beyond medals and podiums, Glenn has proven that she does what she loves with heart.