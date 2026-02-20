Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
amber glenn retire
amber glenn retire
@amberglenniceskater on Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Will Amber Glenn Retire After The 2026 Olympics? Here’s What She’s Said

Amber Glenn finished her final free skate for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, ending the event with a strong fifth-place finish. Glenn bounced back in a full-blown redemption arc after an early setback with one of her skates during the Games. Considering how her 2026 Games ended, fans of hers are wondering, will Amber Glenn retire?

 During her short program on Feb. 17, Glenn had failed to complete one of her jumps, ultimately giving her a zero in the technical skill category and devastating the decorated athlete — she skated off the ice and immediately cried into the arms of her coach. Even after this, fans watched her battle her way back up the leaderboard, and while she didn’t make it to the top, it was fellow American, Alysa Liu, that took the gold. 

With an absolutely respectable finish in fifth place, many fans were left wondering: Is this the last time we’ll see Glenn competing on the Olympic ice? 

After the final free skate ended on Feb. 19, Glenn was refreshingly honest about the realities of being a professional athlete. She said, “Well, I’ll be 30. I’m lucky my body is holding itself together right now — honestly it barely is. I really hope that going forward, we can find ways to better support athletes, especially when it comes to online spaces.” She also said, “I don’t know how long I have left, so I might be helping more from the sidelines.” 

@nbcolympics

An emotional skate for Amber Glenn. #WinterOlympics

♬ original sound – NBC Olympics & Paralympics

Glenn opened up about the tougher side of social media, pointing out the online backlash she and her teammates — Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — received, and how it can affect athletes. “There have been some really disturbing things said online about the three of us as female athletes. It’s hard not to see that. I hope we can work toward creating a safer space for athletes, especially for young people like Isabeau.”

While not officially confirming a retirement, Glenn is clearly thinking about her future, both on and off the ice. Whether Milan ends up being her final Olympic moment or just another step in an already incredible career, her determination, grit, and hard work have left an undeniable mark. Beyond medals and podiums, Glenn has proven that she does what she loves with heart.

Jane Moss

Syracuse '29

Jane Moss is a freshman public relations student at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She is pursuing dual minors in Italian and Fashion Design, combining her interest in global culture with a strong passion for the fashion industry. Jane plans to study abroad in Italy and hopes to begin her career working in Italian media before transitioning into fashion public relations in the United States. Her academic focus centers on brand storytelling, media strategy, and understanding how fashion houses build and sustain global influence.

On campus, Jane is actively involved in a sorority, a professional communications fraternity, and a student-run magazine. She writes for University Girl Magazine, where she covers topics at the intersection pop culture, sex, and relationships. In addition, she works as a research assistant for the university, strengthening her skills in data collection, analysis, and strategic insight—an analytical foundation she believes is essential for effective public relations. Through both creative and research-driven work, she is developing a balanced approach to communications that blends aesthetics with strategy.

Originally from the United States, Jane has a strong personal interest in fashion media, Italian culture, and the evolving relationship between digital platforms and brand identity. She is particularly drawn to how luxury brands position themselves in competitive markets and how cultural relevance shapes consumer loyalty. With ambitions to build a career in fashion PR, Jane is committed to refining her voice as a communicator while gaining international experience that will inform her long-term professional goals.