The Blade Angels Are Team USA’s Newest Stars

If you’ve found yourself mesmerized by figure skating as the 2026 Winter Olympics start up, you’re not alone. Team USA’s Blade Angels, aka Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, are the team — it’s no surprise fans can’t help but obsess. Between their effortless chemistry on the ice and their adorable friendship off of it, the Blade Angels are the It Girls of the Winter Games.

Much like Team USA’s Golden Girls at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the aura of the Blade Angels is more than talent and achievement. The bond between Glenn, Liu, and is undeniably captivating, and they’re perfectly synchronized in not just their skating, but in their energy. Watching them take the ice feels less like watching a routine and more like watching a group of best friends do what they love.

Why They’re Called the Blade Angels (& Why That Name Fits Perfectly)

The nickname Blade Angels didn’t come from management or the media — it came from Liu herself. In an interview with Olympics.com, Liu said, “I came up with a ton of different ideas — Blade Angels was my idea. There was a vote, and everybody liked it.”

The “blade” part of the name is a nod to the team’s skates, while the “angels” captures the grace and fluidity of their routines. Plus, it’s reminiscent of the one and only Charlie’s Angels. The name perfectly sums up the duality of the team members — they’re strong, serious athletes who manage to be elegant with their every move.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Internet Has Spoken, & They’re Obsessed

It didn’t take long for the Blade Angels to become a force on social media. Videos of their synchronized turns, dramatic lifts, and overall flawless performances get thousands of views and comments from people in awe of their talent.

But what really keeps people invested is what happens off of the ice. The team regularly shows themselves hanging out on social media in a way that makes them refreshingly relatable.

Even when it’s just a simple TikTok trend, you can clearly see the trio enjoys being together, and that’s what makes people root for them. In an era where sports fans want personality and performance, the Blade Angels are giving us both.

Their Team Chemistry is Everything

This year, the Blade Angels are competing in individual and team skating events as they represent Team USA. These competitions test technical precision and endurance as well as their creativity and trust — fueling their bond.

Figure skating requires an immense amount of trust, meaning one mistake can throw off the entire routine. That’s why communication, support and sisterhood are at the center of their success.

The team has said that many people don’t understand what it takes to compete in such an intense sport. On The Today Show, Glenn said, “I wouldn’t be here without these two ladies.”

@todayshow Team USA’s women’s figure skaters, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, sat down with Hoda and talked about sharing sisterhood while in a competitive sport. All three skaters are either current or former U.S. figure skating champions, and could be the first American woman to bring home a gold medal in women’s figure skating in 24 years. #TeamUSA #FigureSkating #WinterOlympics ♬ original sound – TODAY Show

The Blade Angels are doing more than skating in sync — they’re showing their connection as both athletes and friends. Team USA has found its newest stars, and the Blade Angels are just getting started.