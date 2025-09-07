MTV’s 2025 VMAs opened on one of the biggest awards of the night: Artist Of The Year. It’s a huge award to be given out so early on in the event, but it may have been done this way for a reason. IYCMI: Lady Gaga was the well-deserving awarded Artist Of The Year for 2025, and in her speech, she explained that she had to leave… like ASAP.

“I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden,” Gaga said while accepting her award. Why MSG, you ask? Well, she had a show to do! Lady Gaga was performing at her Mayhem Ball tour, which had stops at NYC’s MSG on Aug. 22, Aug. 23, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Sept. 6, and Sept. 7 (which, yes, was also VMAs night).

Gaga actually delayed the start of her Sept. 7 concert until 9:30 p.m. EST so she could be there at the beginning of the VMAs to accept her Artist Of The Year award. But instead of sticking around to also perform at the award show later in the night, she had to skedaddle her way from the VMAs (located UBS Arena in Elmont, New York) all the way to midtown Manhattan (where MSG is located) in order to put on a whole concert. So, she pre-recorded her VMAs performance, which ensured fans still had something to watch on the big night. Mother is so generous!

ok a zoom call with lady gaga is better than nothing 😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qTe8ufd9Fn — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 8, 2025

During the pre-recorded performance, Gaga brought the house down with “Abracadabra” and — for the first time since it was released — “The Dead Dance” from Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. (Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood in the latest season of the hit Netflix show.)

Performance aside, this was a big night for Gaga. With 12 nominations, she was the most-nominated artist of the whole night. In addition to Artist Of The Year, she was also nominated for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and more. She and Bruno Mars won Best Collaboration for “Die with a Smile.” Also, “Abracadabra” brought in the Best Direction and Best Art Direction wins.

Look, no matter how talented Gaga is, she can’t be in two places at once. But by making a stop at the VMAs before hitting the stage at Madison Square Garden, Gaga showed fans once again not only how much she loves her little monsters, but also how outstanding her time management skills truly are.