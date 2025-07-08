Attendees at the Chicago Cubs game on Sunday, July 6, were clearly unimpressed with Alex Cooper’s singing skills — and they were not afraid of making it known. But why, exactly, was Alex Cooper booed at a Cubs game? Let’s get into it…

A video of the Call Her Daddy host is currently going viral, depicting her getting booed for singing an off-key (but arguably passionate) rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” in the game’s seventh inning. Her attendance at the game was part of Big Al’s Takeover, a larger promotion for her Unwell brand, with the stadium even offering Cooper’s fans special tickets and limited-edition jerseys. Also part of this promotion, Cooper was invited to showcase her singing skills for the whole arena to see — and she was even cheered on as she was announced over the loudspeaker as the latest guest to lead the stadium in the long-standing tradition.

Decked out in big sunglasses and a Cubs jersey, Cooper took to the field for her spin on the baseball classic with two friends as her backup dancers. “Alright Daddy Gang and Cubs fans, are you ready? You’ve never seen something like this before,” she prefaced her performance.

As she broke into song, clearly enjoying herself thoroughly, fans were immediately displeased with her singing abilities — or rather, lack thereof. The boos grew louder as the song went on, fueling Cooper’s pitchy and playful performance, which was interspersed with her stifled laughter.

Only some of the hate that Cooper has received actually has anything to do with her singing abilities. I mean, when there are 81 home games per season, it’s inevitable that some of those 81 guests have a harder time carrying a tune than others. What fans are really mad about is Cooper’s attitude toward the tradition, made sacred for Cubs fans by the late sports broadcaster Harry Caray.

Cubs fans on social media are calling the performance “insufferable,” and claiming that Cooper’s rendition was disrespectful and mocking of the tradition. Many fans are even demanding an apology.

Cooper has yet to meet, or even address, these demands — but she has turned off her Instagram comments under her post about the game, in what seems to be an attempt to curb some of the hate she’s received.

Though fans still awaiting any comments about the performance from Cooper herself, it’s clear that some have already made up their minds.

“You made a disgrace of a historic tradition at Wrigley field that would be an honor for most. Shame on you…” one Cubs fan commented on Cooper’s TikTok about going to the game. “Don’t come back.”