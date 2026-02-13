If you’ve ever been anywhere near BeautyTok lately, you’ve probably seen the news: Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken are getting divorced. And yes, the internet is collectively processing. The TikTok beauty mogul — known for her full-glam tutorials, thick Boston accent, and ultra-candid product reviews — posted an emotional sit-down video explaining that she and Hawken are ending their marriage after five years together and two as husband and wife. Naturally, fans had questions. When you share so much of your love story online, from wedding content to everyday “hubby moments,” people start to feel invested. But in true Mikayla Nogueira fashion, she didn’t let rumors spiral. Instead, she addressed the divorce head-on in a raw and honest TikTok, in which she first prompted viewers, “You’re going to want to sit down for this video.”

To provide a little background, Nogueira and Hawken actually matched on Tinder back in 2020. In a 2023 interview with People Magazine, Nogueira shared that she and Hawken met on Jan. 23, 2021 and that she “wasn’t too sure about him, as [she] was used to dating ‘bad boys.’” However, she didn’t regret saying yes to the date. The two eventually got married on July 1, 2023 in a beautiful, Rhode Island-set ceremony. So after expressing how she and Hawken “love each other so much” and “would do anything for each other” in her video, Nogueira went on to say that she wouldn’t be explicitly sharing details about why they were splitting up.

Nogueira went on to (admirably) set the record straight. Acknowledging the internet’s tendency to speculate, question, and claim they have insight, she explicitly stated that Hawken and herself were the only two people who will ever truly know the reason for their divorce. Additionally, it was a decision that she and Hawken actually made last year. “I see a lot of times when people get a divorce or separate, people try to pit people against each other, pick sides, I’m asking you not to do that,” said Nogueira. She also acknowledged Hawken’s personal struggle with addiction, asking viewers to leave it out of the conversation, as they are “two separate things.”

She ended the video by thanking viewers for all their relentless support for her marriage and stating that despite how terrifying and exciting this new chapter of hers and Hawken’s lives will be, she’s still going to keep showing up every day.

“Sometimes, life has different plans for you,” she said. “Cody and I have both accepted that.”