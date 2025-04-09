TikTok is no stranger to drama — and neither are these two content creators who have found themselves in the thick of it. ICYMI, the Mikayla Nogueira and Trisha Paytas drama has been all over social media since Paytas’s recent comments on her podcast, Just Trish, regarding Nogueira and her husband, Cody Hawken, went viral. Yikes.

Allow me to get you up to speed. On April 5, Nogueira took to TikTok to share a Get Ready With Me-style video in which she shared that her husband is in rehab after relapsing on drugs and alcohol. “I am incredibly proud of Cody,” Nogueira said. “It takes an immense amount of courage to give up your will and enter treatment.”

Toward the end of the video, though, Nogueira had some choice words for drama podcasts and creators who might try to capitalize on her personal life for views. “Addiction is not ‘tea,'” Nogueira said. “I understand you make money talking about me, my life, whatever the f*ck… people die every day from addiction. And if you take the time to make up some stupid ass story, or ‘just sharing the news,’ or whatever the f*ck… there’s a special place in hell for you.”

Given Nogueira’s popularity, her video has been subject to commentary by many media outlets, drama channels, and creators. And, on April 8, Trisha Paytas chimed in on Nogueira’s video on Just Trish.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of the episode, Paytas, her co-host Oscar Gracey, and her husband Moses Hacmon discussed Nogueira’s video. While they didn’t say anything about Hawken’s admission to rehab, Paytas and Gracey said that it was “off-putting” that Nogueira’s video contained what looked to be “product placements” for her new skincare brand POV Beauty. “There is something wrong with product placement on such a serious issue,” Paytas said. “If that was the case, I don’t know.”

Paytas also said, “I think [the No. 1 rule] if you’re trying to come across sincere is like, don’t have any product, don’t be promoting something, don’t be sponsored — I think that’s usually a good rule of thumb.”

Shortly after, Noguiera responded to the podcast. In a video posted to her IG Story, Noguiera said, “My day just got ruined. Can I rant for, like, two seconds?” Noguiera went on to say that she grew up a huge fan of Paytas, and even had tickets to her show in Boston. However, after seeing Paytas’ podcast episode, she took issue with the way Paytas, Gracey, and Hacmon spoke about her initial TikTok. “Her take was obviously an opinion, everyone has them, but her take sucked,” Noguiera said.

Along with saying how she didn’t know if she wanted to go to Paytas’s show anymore, Noguiera also expressed that she felt like Paytas and Gracey “didn’t like her” after seeing the podcast episode. “I’m, like, getting emotional,” Noguiera said. “It’s just really difficult when, like, someone that you love and idolize has a negative opinion about you. I’m just saying.”

Then, Paytas came on to TikTok to address Noguiera’s IG stories and apologize for how her comments may have come off and upset Noguiera. “I have always been a Mikayla fan, I’ve always had Mikayla’s back through every ‘scandal,'” Paytas said. She also invited Noguiera to come backstage at her Boston show.

@trishlikefish88 @Mikayla Nogueira I promise this is a sweet post that I hope you watch ♬ original sound – trishapaytas

Paytas also said, “I love you, I truly do, and I think you’re amazing. And it breaks my heart that you were crying over something that was said on my podcast.”

At the time of publication, Noguiera hasn’t responded to Paytas’ most recent video. But here’s to hoping things work out with these two.