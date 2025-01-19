President-elect Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration weekend is here, and while many familiar faces are confirmed to attend his Jan. 20 ceremony, one notable name is missing from the guest list: Michelle Obama.

On Jan. 14, a rep for the Obamas released the following statement to the Associated Press: “Former president Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.” This statement has, naturally, sparked some questions — namely: Why wouldn’t the former First Lady attend one of the most significant political events of the year, especially when her husband will be present?

Aside from the terse statement, the Obamas have not commented on Michelle’s planned absence. However, this statement, combined with the fact that she was also recently absent from the Jan. 9 memorial service of former President Jimmy Carter — an event where Barack was seated directly next to Trump — has many wondering whether she is abstaining from events involving Trump specifically because, well, she’s not a fan of Trump. Her Campus reached out to the Obamas’ team for comment about this speculation, but received the same statement previously shared by the team.

Historically, Michelle hasn’t been shy about sharing her feelings about Trump. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she reflected on his 2017 inauguration, describing how hard it was to keep her emotions in check as she sat on the inaugural stage. “I stopped even trying to smile,” she wrote. By the end of the day, she was “uncontrollably sobbing” in private.

During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, she openly criticized Trump, accusing him of stirring up fear and division in the American people. One of her most memorable lines was a sharp jab in reference to a comment he made during a debate earlier that year: “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

Barring any personal or professional reasons that have yet to be disclosed to the public, Michelle’s decision not to attend the inauguration likely boils down to her values and refusal to play along with what doesn’t sit right with her. In 2017, her viral facial expressions during Trump’s first inauguration symbolized how many Americans who voted against him felt at the time. But showing up for another round of that on Jan. 20 might be where she draws the line.

It’s also worth noting that Michelle is not a politician, and she’s not obligated to play nice the way her husband might be. Besides, it’s not like Melania Trump — or even President-elect Donald Trump — showed up for President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, after all.