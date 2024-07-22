Michelle Obama Fans Want Her To Run For President. But Would She?

On July 21, 2024, President Joe Biden announced that he would not be running for re-election in 2024, despite his campaign efforts in the past months. While Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place and become the Democratic nominee, technically, others could still join in the race to try and win the nomination until the Democratic National Convention in August. Vice President Harris seems like the obvious choice — she has the campaign and in-office experience, motivation and energy, and the support of the current president — but some young voters are actually pushing for someone else whose name has been closely tied to the White House for years.

By the end of his second presidential term, President Barack Obama’s approval ratings were at 60% — a strikingly high number that showed the majority of Americans considered his two presidential terms a success. In the elections since Obama left office, he has still been a key figure in inspiring voters. In fact, many Americans wish Obama would return and run for another term as president. However, as the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prevents a president from serving more than eight years, which Obama already has, that’s not a possibility. That’s why he’s not the Obama some Gen Zers are pulling for this time around; someone who *hasn’t* served any terms as president is Obama’s wife, Michelle.

Hear me out. Biden’s replacement. What if it is Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama running?! This is getting spicy. — Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) July 21, 2024

Michelle Obama, who served as First Lady from 2009 to 2017, is a well-known figure in the U.S. who has become beloved by many Americans. During her time in the White House, and in the years since, fans saw her as intelligent, but also down-to-earth, two qualities her fans valued — regardless of whether they were watching her fulfill her official duties as First Lady or dance with Ellen Degeneres on TV. Progressive voters were also grateful for strong sentiments against former president, and current Republican nominee, Donald Trump, dating back to years ago when he was first running for president. After the recordings of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women were released, Michelle said in a speech, “This isn’t about politics. It’s about basic human decency. It’s about right and wrong. And we simply cannot endure this, or expose our children to this — not for another minute, and let alone for four years.”

Many U.S. votes, especially members of Gen Z and millennials, have shared that they would support Michelle Obama if she ran for president. A 2023 study from CNBC and Generation Lab survey showed that 42% of 1,000 18-to-34-year-olds would vote for her, compared to 37% for Trump and 25% for Biden. Many see her work as First Lady as evidence that she would be a great candidate for president. She founded Let’s Move!, an organization dedicated to ending childhood obesity, and was an advocate for healthier food being served to children at school. Her activism in this area, plus her history of speaking out against Trump, has made her favorable to young voters. But does she even run for president?

The answer, as far as anyone can tell, is a resounding no.

In March 2024, Michelle released a statement to NBC News saying she would not run for president in this election. Further, during her 2023 Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey, Michelle said, “Politics is hard. And the people who get into it, you’ve got to want it. It’s got to be in your soul, because it’s so important. It is not in my soul.”

Stop saying Michelle Obama. She does not want to run for President. Leave that lady alone — BRI 👑 (@BriannaMonetB) July 21, 2024

Despite Michelle’s obvious talent and likability, she does not need to be Commander-in-Chief to make change. Since her family left the White House in 2017, Michelle has written two books, gone on multiple tours, and worked with the Obama Foundation in Chicago, Illinois. She may not be running for president, but she’s not going anywhere.

On July 21, Michelle retweeted her husband’s statement on President Biden stepping down from the 2024 race. “Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times,” the statement reads in part.

I also feel the need to say this, even though it’s been said 4 million times: MICHELLE OBAMA IS NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT. NOT NOW. NOT EVER. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 21, 2024

While neither of the Obamas has officially endorsed a candidate for 2024 yet, they were both in support of Biden and Harris in 2020, so it seems probable she will support Harris again. And with that in mind, for those who wish they could vote for Michelle Obama as president of the United States, the next best thing would probably be to vote for whoever she endorses.